BILLINGS — The Heights National Little League team will be hosting the state tournament for 11-12 Majors beginning Friday evening at Chirrick Field/Arrowhead Park in the Heights.
In a best-of-3 series, Heights National will take on Mount Jumbo of Missoula, with the first game set for 6 p.m.
The Heights National team won the state's District 1 championship, while Mount Jumbo ruled over District 2.
The second game of the series will be Saturday at 6 p.m. A third game, if needed, will take place on Sunday at 10 a.m.
The state champions will advance to the regional tournament in San Bernardino, California, the following week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.