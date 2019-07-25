BILLINGS — The Heights National Little League team will be hosting the state tournament for 11-12 Majors beginning Friday evening at Chirrick Field/Arrowhead Park in the Heights.

In a best-of-3 series, Heights National will take on Mount Jumbo of Missoula, with the first game set for 6 p.m.

The Heights National team won the state's District 1 championship, while Mount Jumbo ruled over District 2.

The second game of the series will be Saturday at 6 p.m. A third game, if needed, will take place on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The state champions will advance to the regional tournament in San Bernardino, California, the following week.

Tags

Load comments