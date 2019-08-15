Leigha Carter

Leigha Carter of Helena performs a state record deadlift at the High School State Powerflifting Meet last June. 

HELENA -- Helena junior weight lifters Leigha Carter and Ryan Magee have had their world and national records verified by the sport's sanctioning bodies.

Carter, 17, hoisted a 287.7-pound deadlift two weeks ago at the U.S. Powerlifting Association Multi-Ply National Championships and the American Open in Salt Lake City. Unofficially a record then, the lift now has been officially recognized as a world record in the 114.5-pound class of the 15-19 age group by the International Powerlifting League.

Carter, who weighs 106 pounds, is now also the national Full-Power record holder in the 16-17 division, as authorized by the USPA.

Magee, 16, bench-pressed a USPA national record of 293.2 pounds in the 165 weight class. He is also the national 13-15 record holder in the bench.

Carter will be a senior and Magee a junior at Helena Capital this fall.

