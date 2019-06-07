BILLINGS — The Wyatt family is excited to be in Billings this weekend for the Big Sky Challenge Pro Hill Climb on Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club.
For Ryan, his wife Tara and 6-year-old son Daxton, the approximately 550-mile drive from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to Billings is well worth it.
"This is our Disneyland. We all enjoy it and getting away," Ryan, 38, said. "We have fun. Usually my parents come and my uncle doesn't miss many. They watch and have a good time."
Ryan is in his third year of competing in motorcycle hill climbs.
"I've been riding motorcycles my whole life. It's a new aspect doing this," he said. "It's super fun. We came down the first year and had friends come down here years and years before that. My father came down, too. He wasn't a hill climber, but came down to spectate."
The event starts at 9 a.m. A trophy hill climb will also be held, where Daxton will compete for the second time.
"He loves it, he can't wait to come," said Ryan of his son, who was sporting a Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb sweatshirt.
Part of the reason the Wyatt family loves hill climbs is the camaraderie. Sometimes they travel to the events with friends from Canada.
"We love the riding and stuff, but there is a lot of in between time," Ryan said. "Everyone here from the biggest pro to the most average rider just gets along."
Hill climb's 'Silent Assassin'
Another rider who is looking forward to the event is 19-year old Sammy "The Silent Assassin" Hummel of San Ramon, California.
Hummel recently posted second-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes at the X-12 Hillclimb in Plymouth, Utah, May 17-19. Hummel said he doesn't really like talking about his riding abilities and that is where the nickname "The Silent Assassin" originated.
"He does his talking on the hill," said Sammy's father, Mark.
This year, Hummel has competed in three hill climbs so far with stops in Washington, California and Utah and will compete in seven total hill climbs.
He enjoys his stops in the Treasure State.
"It's what I love to do. The hills out here are awesome," Hummel said. "There is only one hill climb in California, all the other ones are out of state. Ever since I was young I had heard about this place, the Big Sky, Great American and Columbus. When we started doing the pro series, this was the second out-of-state one we came to."
A 'gnarly, gnarly hill'
Todd Teyler, one of the promoters for the hill climb, said this year the riders will be attempting to crest a new hill, just to the right of the traditional Big Sky Challenge Hill.
"We have a gnarly, gnarly hill picked out," he said, adding, "It's going to be a cool hill and off the hook."
This is Round 2 of the Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series, Teyler said. The X-12 started the series, the Great American is set for July 26-27 at the BMC and the Big Nasty in Idaho in September will end the season for the circuit. The purse for the Big Sky Challenge is $20,000.
And while there are four dates on the Rockwell circuit, hill climbers make the rounds and test their skills at other events as well.
"This is the start for Billings," Teyler said. "We have this week and in two weeks we have Columbus. After that, North Dakota, then Wisconsin, then the Great American and then to New York. We're all over."
Austin Teyler, Todd's son, is ready for his first race of the season. The 23-year-old three-time winner of the Great American has been busy working with his father as a building contractor.
"I'm personally looking forward to starting it off," he said. "This is my first race of the season. I've been busy with work and with the older I get I have more priorities."
If rain interrupts the event on Saturday, Sunday is a rain date.
Two events in one day
BMC club member Don Erhardt said spectators will also be able to enjoy flat track racing at the BMC.
Practice starts at 6 p.m. for the flat track and racing begins at 7 p.m.
"We'll hill climb during the day and flat track under the lights," he said. "A person can get their fill of racing tomorrow (Saturday)."
For those unfamiliar with the sport, Erhardt compared flat track racing to "a sprint car on two wheels."
"It's a dirt oval track and there are no front brakes," he said. "It's a short track and they pitch it sideways like a sprint car on two wheels."
Erhardt said flat track racing can be entertaining to watch.
"When you get some good racing it's fun. When one person takes the lead in the front stretch and then another in the back stretch and they swap off, that gets pretty intense."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.