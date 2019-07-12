BILLINGS — A team of Japanese male and female wrestlers ages 10 through 15 will make a three-day stop in Billings next month.
The team will be in Billings Aug. 12 through Aug. 14 as part of a cultural-exchange visit.
On Monday, Aug. 12, a freestyle dual is planned, said Bob Charette of Lockwood, who is leading local efforts to host the Japanese team.
Charette said he is looking for wrestlers from Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota to wrestle against the Japanese team.
The Japanese roster includes nine wrestlers. The wrestlers range from 10 years old and 66 pounds to 15 years old and 110 pounds. Five of the wrestlers are girls and four are boys. Matches will be coed, meaning boys can wrestle other boys, boys can wrestle girls and girls can wrestle girls, said Charette.
The Japanese team “will be skilled. They participate in tournaments all over Japan,” Charette said.
Those wanting to participate in the dual should contact Charette at 406-855-9076 or standsinthestorm@outlook.com.
Before the dual, Japanese team leader Ryuichi Umehara will host a Dragon Camp. The time and location of the camp and dual are to be announced.
“It’s a Japanese wrestling practice is what it turns out to be and it’s extremely difficult,” said Charette. “Everyone who has participated in it really likes it.”
The fee for those interested in wrestling is $30, which will cover the camp, the cultural-exchange and a T-shirt.
While touring the United States, the Japanese wrestlers will also visit Tulare, California and Casper, Wyoming.
After wrestling on Aug. 12, the Japanese wrestlers will visit Yellowstone National Park and Cody, Wyoming, on Tuesday, Aug. 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, the Japanese team will rest and enjoy a barbecue.
Over the past 29 years Charette has traveled countless times to Japan on cultural-exchange wrestling visits, so he is looking forward to once again returning the favor as a host, saying, “Oh, yeah,” it will be fun.
