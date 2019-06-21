PBR day three

Jess Lockwood, shown here riding in Billings in 2018, was fourth at the Professional Bull Riders event in Williston, N.D., Thursday. 

 Gazette file photo

WILLISTON, N.D. — Jess Lockwood was fourth and Dakota Louis sixth at the Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro event on Thursday.

Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe, Texas, placed first and second. Bull riders are allowed to double-enter lower-level events. Kasel had rides of 89.5 and 89 points to sweep the top two places and earn $14,060.

Stetson Lawrence, of Williston, was third for $3,772.

Lockwood, the 2017 world champion from Volborg, had a score of 87.5 points to finish fourth overall to earn $2,531. He has climbed to third in the PBR world standings since his return from a broken collarbone.

Lockwood was bucked off in the second round.

Louis, of Browning, had a ride of 85 points in the second round to collect $2,419. 

Tags

Load comments