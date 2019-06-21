WILLISTON, N.D. — Jess Lockwood was fourth and Dakota Louis sixth at the Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro event on Thursday.
Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe, Texas, placed first and second. Bull riders are allowed to double-enter lower-level events. Kasel had rides of 89.5 and 89 points to sweep the top two places and earn $14,060.
Stetson Lawrence, of Williston, was third for $3,772.
Lockwood, the 2017 world champion from Volborg, had a score of 87.5 points to finish fourth overall to earn $2,531. He has climbed to third in the PBR world standings since his return from a broken collarbone.
Lockwood was bucked off in the second round.
Louis, of Browning, had a ride of 85 points in the second round to collect $2,419.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.