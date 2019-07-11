BILLINGS — Two-time Olympic judo competitor Marti Malloy will be a clinician at the Big Sky State Games Judo Clinic July 20 at the Huntley Project High School gym from 1-3 p.m.
The cost is $40 per person or $30 for BSSSG taekwondo and judo competitors and additional family members.
Malloy is the special guest athlete of the 34th annual BSSG opening ceremonies July 19 at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium. Malloy was an Olympian in 2012 and 2016 and is the torch lighter for this year's BSSG opening ceremonies. Malloy became the second U.S. Olympic women's athlete to win a medal in judo when she claimed the bronze in the women's 126-pound class in 2012.
For information on the clinic, call Dave Allen at 860-7959 or visit https://bigskygames.org/sports/judo/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.