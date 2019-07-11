Marti Malloy

Marti Malloy won a bronze medal in judo during the 2012 Olympics in London. She is the special guest athlete of this year's Big Sky State Games and will conduct a judo clinic on July 20 at Huntley Project High School.

 Courtesy photo

BILLINGS — Two-time Olympic judo competitor Marti Malloy will be a clinician at the Big Sky State Games Judo Clinic July 20 at the Huntley Project High School gym from 1-3 p.m. 

The cost is $40 per person or $30 for BSSSG taekwondo and judo competitors and additional family members. 

Malloy is the special guest athlete of the 34th annual BSSG opening ceremonies July 19 at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium. Malloy was an Olympian in 2012 and 2016 and is the torch lighter for this year's BSSG opening ceremonies. Malloy became the second U.S. Olympic women's athlete to win a medal in judo when she claimed the bronze in the women's 126-pound class in 2012.

For information on the clinic, call Dave Allen at 860-7959 or visit https://bigskygames.org/sports/judo/.

Tags

Load comments