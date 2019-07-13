MISSOULA — Calling all weekend warriors!
Boy, is this the race for you.
What started off as a joke among good friends has now blossomed into an annual racing event that will be making its way into Missoula for the first time next Saturday. The Lard Butt 1K — yes, you're reading it right and yes, it's ok to laugh — is a fun run that is here to salute those who used to be athletes while also giving some a chance to get outside for a bit and have some fun in a not so serious or strenuous way.
The event was founded by a group of Montana natives, including three who reside in the Garden City in Eric Hanson, 49, Dave Peppenger, 49, and Brent Baldwin, 49.
All are central Montana natives who found their way to Missoula many years ago and became good friends one way or another and together have created a passion project that allows them to have some fun on the side with Lard Butt.
Hanson, Baldwin and fellow founder Mark Peterson, who lives in Seattle, all hail from Havre originally. Having grown up together, the trio stayed in touch and remained good friends as time went on. Hanson and Peppenger, a Great Falls native, worked together at the Missoulian in the late 90s and early 2000s and struck up a friendship from there.
Finding ways to be active but knowing they were well past their prime athletically, Baldwin drew up some t-shirts for mountain biking as the initial Lard Butt apparel.
"We had a Sunday night mountain bike crew and we had like four or five guys that would go out so the original one was 'Flat Tire Lard Butt Mountain Biking' instead of (the beer) 'Fat Tire," Baldwin, who does the art, explained. "That was kind of where it started.
"Peterson at some point saw the shirt and he liked the idea so then he kind of pursued it."
The tight-knit group used to take an annual ski trip to Whitefish where they would wear their Lard Butt apparel as an inside joke. However, people began to notice the clothes and the group realized they might have something there.
Just over a decade ago, the group created a Lard Butt apparel company, selling anything from hats to shirts, sweatshirts, stickers, etc. The group held a summit at Peterson's house in Seattle in 2008 and away it went.
Hanson, who works at Universal Athletic, helps on the production side of things.
"We grew up playing sports and we've been in touch for decades as friends and we realized more than a decade ago that we're slowing down. I mean, it happens, right?" Peterson said. "So long story short, the idea for Lard Butt was let's create a company that's focused on below-average athletes and weekend warriors.
"There's plenty of companies out there that cater to elite athletes but the fact is there is a huge subset of folks who are not all that fast and that's fine. There's still fun ways to get moving and be inclusive."
Only recently have they started to hold events. Four years ago, they held their first 1K in Seattle and have since held four events there, most recently on June 8. They've done two 1K's in San Francisco as well.
But for the first time in Lard Butt's existence, it is making its way to the Treasure State. And what better place to start than where Hanson, Baldwin and Peppenger live than Missoula?
"We actually consciously thought since last year they promoted the fact that the Missoula Marathon was moving that we'd fill that slot," Hanson said. "So we kind of came up with that timeline."
"And hopefully there will be some confusion and some people show up thinking it's a marathon," Baldwin added while Hanson and Peppenger laughed.
The first Lard Butt 1K, or 0.62 mile race, will be next Saturday, July 20 at Silver Park. On-site packet pickup and registration begins at 10:30 a.m.
There are three waves to the race. The first is the showoff wave for "those with audacity to run." That begins at noon. Those who compete in that wave should expect friendly heckling from spectators and race marshals.
The legends wave is second. It is for those who weigh 250 pounds or more. The waddlers wave is the third and final group made up of everyone else. Plus, there is a kids race that is free for children 10 and under which gets underway at 12:45 p.m.
Registration is $30 and people can sign up at lardbutt.com. An estimated 400 people, including kids, are signed up for the race. The founders are hoping for 500 come race day.
"Our goal in founding the Lard Butt 1K was to make it as accessible and enjoyable for as many people as possible," Peterson said. "We coined the Lard Butt name in good fun and not to make fun of anybody but ourselves because we've all slowed down significantly since our athletic heydays decades ago but we're still moving and doing good things."
The fun parts are in the details. While marathons might offer water stations, those are replaced with doughnut stations at Lard Butt. Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be the sponsor on that end. There will be a doughnut station every 250 meters where competitors can stop and enjoy as many as they want.
The event is non-timed and there is a beer garden before and after the race which opens at 11 a.m.
"We've also had people sign up for our race because they were too intimidated to do a 5K," Peppenger added. "So they show up to ours and they go do a 5K because they have that experience, even though it's just 0.62 miles."
"This is not intimidating and they show up and have a great time and they go, 'Oh, maybe I should do more of these things,'" Hanson added. "We've actually had a couple of people reach out who started at the first Lard Butt and now they're doing half marathons. It's pretty cool."
At the event there will be a chance for people to purchase Lard Butt apparel. Some of the proceeds go toward the Poverello Center. Competitors are also encouraged to bring two or more non-perishable food items which will be donated the UM Food Pantry which has partnered with Lard Butt for the event.
At their event in Seattle back in June, Lard Butt collected an estimated 2,800 pounds of food for the local food bank there.
"It's a golden opportunity of giving back for us," Peppenger said. "Collectively it's the positive reinforcement we get from the community. It's not negative. We're not making fun of anybody. It's a lifestyle that we choose to have. It's light-hearted."
And with a name like Lard Butt, it's hard to take themselves too seriously which the group aims to avoid.
"It's stress-free," Hanson said. "It's one of those events where you leave happy, and you don't want a doughnut for a very long time usually."
Runners are encouraged to dress up in costumes. Hanson said once a group of six people wore full body armor suits like knights. Peppenger added that some people have asked if they can turn it into a relay and make the doughnut stations the handoff point.
And Baldwin added people have even asked if they could make it a 1/2K.
Examples like that speak to the spirit of Lard Butt: Have fun with it and don't take yourself too seriously.
And the trio couldn't be happier to show their community what Lard Butt is all about.
"Because I've had so many friends here say we have to do this here, to see them sign up or help volunteer to actually watch this first one happen," Hanson said. "The response has been great and it's pretty cool to see. It has a smaller feel to it to be able to reach people and let them know what's going on."
"We have a lot of friends and family doing it. There's a small contingency coming down from Havre," Baldwin said. "So there's people making the trip which is cool."
"It's a fun, local event and we get the opportunity to bring it here," Peppenger said. "The biggest thing for me is that community give back."
