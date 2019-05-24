LAUREL — Canu Golden's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday gave the Laurel Dodgers a 7-6 walk-off victory over the Lewistown Redbirds in the first game of a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader.
The Dodgers tallied three runs in the final inning to erase a 6-4 deficit. Cash Golden homered in the seventh for Laurel.
Keagan Thompson was the winning pitcher with two innings of relief work. Cash Golden pitched the first five innings. They combined for nine strikeouts.
Richie Cortese also drove in two runs for the Dodgers.
Cody Henderson and Kendall Barta had three hits apiece for Lewistown. Henderson had a double.
Both teams finished with six hits.
