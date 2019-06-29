CODY, Wyo. — Keagan Campbell had three hits and Richie Cortese drove in three runs Saturday afternoon as the Laurel Dodgers defeated the host Cody Cubs, 6-4, at the Lions Club American Legion baseball tournament.

Campbell batted 3 for 4 to highlight Laurel's eight-hit attack. 

The Dodgers led 6-2 before giving up two runs to the Cubs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jared Grenz had two hits for Cody, including a triple. Teammate Hestan Williams drove in two runs.

Starter Connor Polkowske and relief pitcher Colton Ludwig combined to throw a seven hitter.

