CODY, Wyo. — Keagan Campbell had three hits and Richie Cortese drove in three runs Saturday afternoon as the Laurel Dodgers defeated the host Cody Cubs, 6-4, at the Lions Club American Legion baseball tournament.
Campbell batted 3 for 4 to highlight Laurel's eight-hit attack.
The Dodgers led 6-2 before giving up two runs to the Cubs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Jared Grenz had two hits for Cody, including a triple. Teammate Hestan Williams drove in two runs.
Starter Connor Polkowske and relief pitcher Colton Ludwig combined to throw a seven hitter.
