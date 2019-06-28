CODY, Wyo. — The Laurel Dodgers launched play Friday afternoon at the Lions Club American Legion Tournament with victories over the Powell Pioneers 16-9 and Douglas Cats 13-7.
Richie Cortese drove in five runs for the Dodgers in the game against Powell. Carson West and Colton Ludwig supplied three hits apiece.
Laurel's 15-hit attack also included two hits each from Keagan Campbell, Cortese and Cash Golden.
West, who was also the winning pitcher, doubled against the Pioneers. Connor Polkowske tripled.
Ryley Meyer doubled for Powell and drove in four runs.
Laurel led 8-0 after two innings.
Cash Golden doubled and had three RBIs against Douglas. He had two hits, along with teammates Polkowske, Kade McIlvain and Ludwig.
Michael Bobrowski, Jacob Russell and Cameryn Spence doubled for Douglas.
Deklan Harper was the winning pitcher for the Dodgers, throwing four innings for no-hit ball in relief of starter Canu Golden. Harper struck out eight and walked none.
Douglas jumped ahead 7-0 in the early innings, before Laurel pushed home eight runs in the bottom of the third.
