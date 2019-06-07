LAUREL — Cash Golden and Carson West drove in four runs apiece Friday as the Laurel Dodgers opened an American Legion baseball doubleheader with a 16-1 triumph over the Miles City Mavericks.
In the second game, Laurel prevailed 10-0 in another five-inning contest.
The Dodgers pounded out 14 hits in the opener.
Keagan Campbell and West had three hits apiece. Cash Golden and Canu Golden both doubled.
West was also the winning pitcher in the five-inning game. He allowed three hits, striking out five and walking four.
Laurel tallied nine runs in the fourth inning.
In the nightcap, Colton Ludwig pitched the shutout for the Dodgers. He allowed seven hits, striking out one and walking one.
Connor Polkowske had three hits for Laurel, including a double. Polkowske, West and Richie Cortese all drove in two runs apiece.
