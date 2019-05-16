SIDNEY — Laurel won a pair of games Thursday at the Eastern A divisional softball tournament, beating Sidney 6-2 in eight innings and Miles City 19-7 with another late surge.
The Locomotives will face top-seeded Hardin on Friday afternoon in the championship game.
Against Sidney, Laurel defeated the Eagles on a walk-off grand slam by Riley Chapman in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Ella Crookston was the winning pitcher for the Locomotives. She allowed five hits over eight innings.
In the game against Miles City, Laurel snapped a 5-5 tie in the fifth inning on a run-scoring double by Taryn Wommack. The Locomotives added six runs in the seventh.
Chapman batted 5 for 5 for the victors. She had two doubles.
Hardin had a bye and a 7-4 win over Glendive on Thursday.
