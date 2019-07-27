BILLINGS — Aaron Cherry has one of the most important roles at the Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb.
The 29-year-old from Laurel was one of the catchers working on Saturday at the annual two-day event at the Billings Motorcycle Club.
The catchers’ job is to protect the 120 pro riders entered in the Great American. For every ride up the 500-foot Bentonite Nightmare, catchers are readily positioned on the hill.
If a rider tumbles, the catchers try to keep the rider and motorcycle from bouncing all the way to the bottom.
Cherry has been a catcher for 12 years.
“What I’ve been doing is helping the riders get their bikes off the hill,” he said. “We try to keep them safe, too. … We don’t want to see anybody get hurt.”
While they use hooks and rope to catch the expensive bikes from sliding down the hill, catchers also radio in footage marks to the scorers’ booth. The footage is noted on small orange flags that dot the hill.
While many in the crowd were wearing summer clothing, catchers and riders have to wear gear to protect themselves. Cherry was dressed in a long-sleeve shirt and jeans. He also wore leather gloves to protect his hands.
With their proximity to the riders and their motorcycles, catchers can have dirt and rocks flung at them as riders race up the hill.
“It can be unforgiving,” Cherry said. “Yesterday, I got sprayed pretty good a few times.”
Why did Cherry decide to volunteer his time as a catcher?
“I grew up in the sport. I have an older brother (Eric Cherry), who raced for quite a few years,” he said. “I didn’t like seeing his bike roll down or him get hurt, and I don’t like to see anybody get hurt to begin with.”
Along with knowing he contributed to the success of the hill climb, Cherry said there is another reason he likes being a catcher.
“You get a good seat and you get to see things you might not see from the ground,” he said.
Cherry has competed in trophy hill climbs over the years and said he enjoys both riding and catching.
“I like both sides of it,” he said. “It’s two whole different worlds and perspectives. I like riding on hills as I grew up on it, but I also like being up there and watching the great rides and trying to make sure nobody gets hurt.”
A busy year for Massar
Circle’s Tell Massar was competing at a hill climb for the first time in a year.
Last year, Massar rode in the Great American as organizers, spectators, fans and riders celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the event.
It turns out the 29-year-old has been a little busy since last July. On June 15, he married Paige Larson of Brockway.
"I’ve been swamped with work and I got married this spring,” he said. “A lot of things happened at once. Between building my own place, contracting and getting married, it takes a lot of time.”
Massar placed 22nd in the 600cc on Friday with a mark of 305 feet. Logan Cipala of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, won the classification with a time of 13.917 seconds. Austin Teyler of Billings was second in 14.349 seconds and Jordan Schmidt of Billings third in 16.580 seconds.
Masssar, who began competing in the Great American trophy hill climb in 2004 and the Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series in 2012, was scheduled to compete in the 251-700cc on Saturday. The competition was scheduled to end late Saturday night.
“It was a little intimidating,” Massar said. “The hill is really gnarly this year. I’m hoping I can make a good run and stick with the pack. There are a lot of good riders on top of their game.”
Practicing for hill climbs in Circle is not always ideal — “We don’t have much for hills for us” Massar said — but Massar said he enjoys riding in the pasture on his dad’s ranch. There is also a public riding area in Glendive where Massar practices.
“They have some good hills in Glendive that are real technical but not as tall as we race on,” he said. “I can do real good on the short and technical parts of the hill, but where I struggle is where you hold on for several hundred feet.”
The spirit of the competition is what draws Masser back to the Great American year after year.
“The adrenaline rush, I really like the people. I have a lot of good friends here,” he said. “The community involved in hill climbing and the camaraderie of the sport. It’s good to get up here and see my friends and do a little competitive riding.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.