BILLINGS — First baseman Leonardo Seminati homered in the first inning and drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning double as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 3-2 Friday evening in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.

The game was the completion of Thursday night's contest that was suspended by rain in the bottom of the first inning. 

The division-leading Mustangs (17-7, 32-30) and Chukars (7-17, 28-33) also played a seven-inning game Friday night that was still in progress at press time.

Seminati batted 3 for 4 in the first game and drove in two runs. His double in the eighth scored Eric Yang to give Billings a 3-2 advantage.

Seminati's homer in the first was his eighth of the season.

Third baseman Victor Ruiz put the Mustangs ahead 2-0 in the sixth with his solo homer to left. It was his first of the season.

Brady McConnell doubled with two outs for Idaho Falls in the ninth. He was left stranded.

Reliever Ian Koch (3-0) was the winning pitcher for Billings with three innings of mound detail. Francis Peguero recorded his fifth save.

The Chukars outhit the Mustangs, 10-5.

Tags

Load comments