MEDICINE HAT, Alberta — Medicine Hat swept the visiting Billings Scarlets 12-4 and 12-3 Monday in an American Legion baseball doubleheader.
Jaden Schwindt and Reese Whelen joined forces for five hits and seven runs batted in during the opening game.
Caden Dowler of the Scarlets was responsible for a double, triple and three RBIs.
Medicine Hat's Whelen and Joel Herron combined on a three-hitter during the second game.
Conner Drever drove in three runs for the Moose Monarchs. Jaden Ball doubled and scored three times.
The Scarlets received two hits from Kolby Kimmet.
Billings had eight hits in the two games. Medicine Hat had 15.
