GREAT FALLS — The Montana State Golf Association Men's State Amateur will begin play on Thursday morning at Meadow Lark Country Club. The 54-hole event will run through Saturday.

As of Sunday evening, the number of entrants was at 140. Registration closed over the weekend.

The field is expected to include defending champion Ryggs Johnston of Libby. Joey Moore of Billings, who placed third a year ago, is also listed among the entrants.

As part of the State Am festivities, Steve Williamson of Shelby will be inducted into the MSGA Hall of Fame. Williamson is a former Montana State Mid-Amateur champion.

The MSGA will be also awarding college scholarships to Laurel's Paul O'Neil, Bucky Crippen of Missoula, Gavin Anderson of Helena and Tyson St. John of Great Falls.

The scholarships range in value from $1,000 to $1,500.

