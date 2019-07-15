INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mark Beckman, the executive director of the Montana High School Association, recently began a one-year term as president of the National Federation of State High School Associations, the NFHS announced Monday.
Beckman, who became president-elect last July, began his 2019-20 presidential term on July 3 following the NFHS Summer Meeting. He is the organization's 60th president.
The NFHS Board of Directors elected Kerwin Urhahn, the Missouri State High School Activities Association executive director, as president-elect for 2020-21.
Beckman recently served on the NFHS Network Board of Directors and NFHS Appeal Board, and he was chair of the Programs Subcommittee for the 2011-16 Strategic Planning Committee.
Beckman was named the MHSA executive director in 2004 after seven years as assistant director. The Butte Central graduate served as a basketball official and member of the Montana Officials Association before that, and he was the athletic director at Butte Central. He coached basketball at Butte Central and Anaconda, and he served as a Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball coach in Butte and Anaconda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.