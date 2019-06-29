MISSOULA — Makenna Edwards is currently in cruise control.

Having recently finished up her senior track and field season at Missoula Big Sky in May, Edwards is well into her summer vacation before heading off to college in August.

And on Saturday, Edwards was cruising again, just in a different way as she won the Missoula 5K on Saturday as part of the Missoula Marathon's festivities this weekend.

Edwards said she has competed in the 5K for the past five years, but Saturday's race was her first victory.

"I really enjoy doing it because of the community that comes out for the marathon weekend in general is really cool and I like being a part of it," Edwards said. "I can't run the half or full marathon because it's a little long for me. I wasn't expecting to win the 5K but I'm happy that I did."

About 1,400 people competed in the 5K with clear and sunny skies greeting the competitors early Saturday morning. Edwards finished the 5K — which amounts to 3.1 miles — in 19 minutes, 45 seconds. Varinka Ensminger took second and Martha Amrine was third.

For Edwards, she said the race was all about keeping pace and trying to catch the person in front of her.

Edwards will now enjoy the rest of the weekend and watch the half and full marathons on Sunday. After that, she'll finish out her summer before joining the cross country and track and field programs at Gonzaga in Spokane. Her twin sister, Madison Edwards, will compete in both sports at the United States Air Force Academy and is in Colorado Springs, Colorado, already.

"It is just fun to watch and I know a lot of people who are running it so I like seeing how they do," Edwards said of watching Sunday's races. "I'm really excited for (Gonzaga). I'll be the only runner from Montana on the women's team so it's kind of cool to bring that and I'm just really excited to start with new teammates even though I am sad to leave here.

"I'll probably come back and run the 5K every year."

Kenneth Kosgei of Salem, Oregon, won on the men's side in the 5K. Kosgei blew out the rest of the competition with a time 16:57, a full minute ahead of the second-place finisher. Bryce Andrews finished second and Luc Drolet was third.

Kosgei, who originally hails from Kenya, crossed the finish line having barely broken a sweat. He wasn't winded either and began chatting up friends and other spectators almost immediately after finishing and getting his medal.

"The race was nice and the weather was nice," Kosgei said. "It was a cool course."

And Kosgei isn't done. He will run in Sunday's half marathon as the favorite with the fastest time in the field entering the race. He said this is his first time competing in the Missoula Marathon and first time visiting the Treasure State.

And that's exactly what drew him here.

"I've never been to this race, Missoula or Montana," he said. "It's good to get to a different state and meet some new runners. I like being around the sport. And for me running, the weather was so very nice. It's tough to beat."

Kosgei said he used the 5K on Saturday as a final warmup of sorts for the main event on Sunday.

Both the half and full marathons begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday.