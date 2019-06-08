HELENA — Mark Messmer appears intent on making winning the Governor's Cup men's half-marathon part of his annual routine.
For the second consecutive year, the Missoula native captured the men's race, finishing Saturday morning at Anchor Park with a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 48.49 to eclipse his 2018 mark of 1:09:01.85. Heather Lieberg of Helena went one better in the women's race, winning her third crown despite a hamstring injury.
Messmer bested 91 competitors on a cool morning and was well ahead of Emiliano Hernandez's second-place time of 1:15:34.58.
Messmer, who travels to various competitions such as the Boston Marathon and Phoenix Marathon's half-marathon in February while also competing in Montana, hopes to expand his running career. He has aspirations of more prominent races than Helena's premier event.
"I would like to make it the Olympic Trials in the marathon and that is my goal," the 26-year-old said. "I need to cut my (marathon times) for about 5 minutes in the full marathon, and cut up to a minute and change to qualify in the half-marathon."
Messmer's formula to reach Olympic-caliber times is simple: hard work.
"I just have to keep pushing, and training," he said.
Messmer hopes to take steps towards his ultimate goal when he enters the California Marathon in Sacramento, which is usually a fast-paced event, something that will play into his favor at aiming for his desired times.
Typically, Messmer enters five to 10 races a year and participates in marathons, half marathons, 5Ks and 10Ks to cultivate both his endurance and speed.
Messmer, a former high school football player, involved with running as a prerequisite to his football training in his freshman season.
"During my freshman year in high school, to be eligible you had to go out and run track and participate in a spring sport," Messmer recalled. "I did track and high jump, and I was decent at a distance."
The following season in high school, Messmer participated in both football and cross country but soon decided juggling the two sports was overwhelming.
That is when Messmer opted to drop football and stick with running, and he never looked back.
On the women's side, Lieberg, a 39-year-old teacher, made it three for three in Governor's Cup runs. Lieberg, who also ran the 5K, utilized the Governor's Cup as a tuneup for a marathon in a week.
Nursing her hamstring, Lieberg paced herself and still bested 100 half-marathoners with a time of 1:18:35.99.
"I wasn't going for a personal record, and I just wanted a solid effort," she said.
Lieberg's time was superior to Carly Wilczynski's second-place time of 1:26:30.73. Wilczynski edged a group of runner's log-jammed close together in their battle for second.
Chelsea Dana's time of 1:29:06.14 was good for third, and Rachel Jaten battled closely with Dana to finish fourth, recording a time of 1:30:12.47.
