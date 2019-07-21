Heather Brooks

NEAR PALISADES, Idaho — Heather Brooks of Missoula won the Palisades Ultra Moose 100-mile trail race this past weekend.

She was the first and only woman to finish the race. It took her 35 hours and 19 minutes and she finished Saturday afternoon.

The race featured 20,000-plus feet of vertical elevation gain and 20,000-plus feet of vertical elevation loss.

Brooks is an employee at the Peak Health and Wellness Center and a former member of Montana Western basketball team.

