MISSOULA — The Garden City Little League all-star softball team clinched the state tournament championship at home Monday with a sweep of the BABS all-star team of Billings, 7-3 and 8-1.
Isalei Bates led the 11- and 12-year-old Major team in the circle with nine strikeouts, allowing only one hit in the championship game.
Makenna Thorson led a third-inning rally in the first game, driving in one run with a triple that bounced to the fence. That was followed by a series of hits from Bates, Parker Robinson, Gianna Janacaro and a line-drive double from Quinn Hodge.
Irene Griswold went 3 for 5 at the plate over both games.
The Missoula team will now head to San Bernardino, California to represent the state of Montana in the Little League World Series West Regionals. Their first game is scheduled for Saturday against Arizona.
The roster includes Bates, Janacaro, Hodge, Thorson, Sophie Olson, Griswold, Brooke Schaffer, Parker Robinson, Lyla Gergen, Kai Gillis, Addy Nault, Ahli Proschet, Ella Fenton and Delaney Thorson. Joe Hodge is the manager and Cody Thorson and Kathy Weber-Bates are coaches.
The team is now seeking support from the community as they represent the state on the national stage.To help, log on to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/w2qw2-a-cause-i-care-about-needs-help?pc=tw_dn_cpgntopnavlarge_r&rcid=r01-156330802935-bb3ce2921ad94e54
Bill Speltz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.