BILLINGS — It's only fitting that Kasidy Robbins is now choosing to spend more time in a gym. She says she's been around them her whole life alongside her father, Will, as he has officiated games and for her own athletic endeavors.
But for the second year, the pair will team up to referee basketball at the Big Sky State Games. Their assignment? Third- through fourth-grade boys.
“Nothing terribly difficult, but people don’t tend to want to go do the little kids and I think it’s just as important for them to have good officials as anybody,” Will said. “And sometimes those games are even tougher than the upper levels anyway.”
“Have to know what to call and what’s appropriate for the age,” Kassidy said.
Between the two of them, they bring 27 years of experience, although decidedly weighted in favor of Will, who began officiating basketball in 1994.
Kasidy, on the other hand, recently graduated from Park City and is in her second year.
She always knew officiating was a potential option, but admits it did take a little convincing when her dad asked her about starting with some junior high games during her junior year of high school.
“I’ve been around him and referees and games like that my entire life,” Kasidy said. “It was a little nerve-wracking at first.”
But her dad persisted.
“I worked 12 years of college basketball — Division II, NAIA and everything — and there’s just not a lot of women officials. And so a female has great opportunities to really move up in the officiating ranks,” Will said. “I saw other women do that so I’m like it’s just an opportunity. ... It’s a great network.”
Will was a three-sport athlete as a high school student in Absarokee and began officiating after graduating from Montana Tech.
“It was a way to stay a part of the game and stay active and go work games with a great bunch of guys. I was contacted by some guys that had refereed my games in high school,” Will said. “It just took off from there.”
He continued to officiate basketball at various levels all the way up through college and added football to his schedule in 2002 when the high school girls basketball and volleyball seasons switched.
So Kasidy had heard about it her entire life.
And what she found was not only was it a way to get a little extra cash for time that she was around the gym, but it gave her a greater understanding of the game, which she then applied to her own athletic career.
“That got me used to, 'OK so this is what referees are looking for,' ” Kasidy said. “That was the other good thing in all my years of actually playing, he’d tell me, ‘So you need to do this a little better if you want to get that call.’”
And now that Kasidy has completed her own three-sport athletic career at Park City, she plans to go to Montana State and major in elementary education. She has agreed to talk about getting into the Bozeman officiating pool.
“It works around my class schedule already,” Kasidy said with a chuckle.
Will, who also does Big Sky Conference football games in the fall, knows firsthand the benefits of officiating.
“It teaches you people skills, with the people you have to work with, coaches you have to work for, players that you have to work for, fans that you work in front of, administrators, I mean right down the line. You have to develop good people skills and if you don’t you will get eaten up and spit out,” Will said.
“I look at it as my officiating helps my regular job and my regular job helps my officiating.”
He works as an engineer for the city of Billings and has no plans to give up refereeing anytime soon.
“I said from the time I started that I want to be able to keep doing this as long as I’m having fun and physically able to still keep up with the game and so far we’re still there,” Will said.
As for working with his daughter?
“I have fun with her doing it,” Will said. “I look at it as a great opportunity to see her grow and get better so it’s fun. At some point we’ll probably get into a situation that is in over her head and we’ll see if she sinks or swims. ... I don’t think that will be this weekend, though.”
So while some may choose to spend their time pursuing outdoor or other activities to enjoy the Montana summer, Will and Kasidy Robbins will be working games at the YMCA this weekend.
“There’s a lot of extra weekends in the summer you can go do that, so it’s nice to be able to go do this, to do something for other people, and then you can go have fun at a different time,” Kasidy said.
