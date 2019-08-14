MISSOULA — A man once deemed the "world's best running coach," Jack Daniels, a Montana graduate, will be inducted into the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Coaches Hall of Fame.
Daniels will be one of six coaches honored at the 2019 USTFCCCA Convention in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 17.
Daniels, who grew up in California, graduated from UM in 1955 where he was on the swimming and rifle teams.
Runner's World magazine dubbed Daniels the "world's best running coach." Notably, Daniels spent 17 years as the head cross country coach of the men's team at State University of New York College at Cortland and 16 years as the women's coach. During his time heading the program, Daniels led the women's team to seven national titles.
Daniels recently retired from coaching cross country at Wells College in New York.
