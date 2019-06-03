HELENA — The Governor’s Cup and the Boston Marathon races can be compared like apples to oranges.
One features 100 runners while the other has seen its attendance grow up to as many as 29,000 participants.
But whether they're running through the rolling hills of Lewis and Clark County or the populated streets of downtown Boston, participants like to get out and go.
Just ask Helena resident Matt Roberts.
Runners gather from all other the world to compete in the Boston Marathon, and Helena is no exception.
Roberts finished last year with a time of 2:59:41 and said the Boston Marathon actually helped him warm up for the Governor’s Cup two months later.
“It provides good base mileage leading up to June,” Roberts said. “It really gets me in that marathon mode.”
That isn’t to say training in Montana didn’t prepare him for the grueling 26.2-mile journey.
“As you know, we have really hard winters here,” Roberts said. “You have to put on the hat and gloves during subzero temperatures at 5 a.m. where you run in the pitch black.”
Governor’s Cup assistant race director Jesse Zentz participated in the Boston Marathon in 2017, finishing with a time of 2:50:56, and said while both courses are challenging, there are definitely notable differences.
While the Boston Marathon is the oldest running marathon in the country and features some of the fastest runners in the world, Zentz said the Governor’s Cup features more of a community atmosphere.
“The primary reason people (run in the Governor’s Cup) is because they're either trying a marathon for the first time and don’t want to get overwhelmed by the number of people or trying to set a qualifying time for the Boston Marathon,” Zentz said.
To run in the Boston Marathon, participants need to set an age and gender qualifying standard time in a USA Track & Field certified Boston Qualifier course. Aside from the Governor’s Cup, other courses include the Chicago Marathon, New York City Marathon, California International Marathon and the Phoenix Marathon.
“If you are going to run the Boston Marathon, I think it is wise decision to race on a course that is a little more diverse when it comes to the typography,” Zentz said. “Ours offers that, and if you do well here, you will know what you can do in Boston.”
No matter how runners reach Boston, it’s always a surprise when someone from Montana shows up. Only 25 Montana runners finished in the top 1,000 during last year’s race.
“People were like, 'Montana is beautiful and I wish I could live there,'” Roberts said.
And before he gives his response, he just smiles.
“Make sure you come visit in July,” he said. “Because we only get a few nice months out of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.