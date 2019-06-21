HELENA— Summer softball season has arrived in Helena.
Just look around.
This weekend, nearly every diamond is full with 10U, 12U and 16/18U club teams playing in the Capital City Classic tournament.
Tournament director Ryan Schulte said it’s the biggest tournament in the state this summer, featuring more than 70 teams from all over Montana, and even a couple from Wyoming and Washington state.
“The people who have run this tournament for a long time have committed to doing it the right way,” Schulte said. “It provides teams with great competition. The gold bracket on Sunday is going to be really, really good.”
But the Capital City Classic isn’t just for teams to make a summer trip to Helena. Area teams such as the 12U Helena Halos and the Montana Warriors are able to compete right in their own home towns.
Cassie Rice-Wetzel has coached the Montana Warriors 16U team since her players were 10 years old and enjoys the tournament’s atmosphere every year.
"We really enjoy playing in (this tournament),” Rice-Wetzel said. “We get a lot of family and friends out here to support the girls.”
On the first day, the 16U and 18U squads play against each other. As the tournament progresses, the teams are divided into specific brackets by age.
Which means the first day can pose some challenges.
The 16U Warriors faced 18U Great Falls Selects, losing 11-0.
“It gives these girls the opportunity to play against some great talent,” Rice-Wetzel said. ‘The pitcher we just saw was committed to the University of North Dakota.”
The Capital City Classic continues this weekend not only at Batch Fields, but also at Centennial Park, Northwest Park and Mihelish Field near Helena High School.
So, will the tournament get any bigger?
“I don’t think it could,” Schulte said, with a smile. ”They added a fourth field last year."
