BILLINGS — Montana State Billings announced Monday that Scott Forster has been hired as an assistant coach with the women's soccer program.

Forster served as a volunteer assistant coach for MSUB's men's soccer program last season.

"We are excited to hire someone with Scott's experience, knowledge and enthusiasm for the game and for impacting others," Yellowjackets head coach Stephen Cavallo said in a press release.

Forster, who is a native of Newcastle, England, will be replacing Sarah Leiby, who departed after spending two seasons at the school.

Prior to his time at MSUB, Forster was executive director and director of coaching at the Liverpool International Academy in San Jose, California.

Forster relocated to the United States in 2012.

Tags

Load comments