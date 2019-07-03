ORLANDO, Fla. — The Montana Super Skippers fared well recently at the U.S. National Jump Rope Championship.
They placed in every single rope speed, power and freestyle event, along with every double Dutch speed and freestyle event.
The team was comprised of 10-year-old Elsa Jehle, along with 11-year-olds Olive Printz, Margot Cline and Emma Cannata; 12-year-olds Mia Lewis and Isabella Slaughter; 13-year-olds Miriam Sriraman and Annie Sweatland; 14-year-old Macy Mcquilkin, 18-year-old Sydney Schmidt, 19-year-old Kylee McCloney; 22-year-old Jordan McCloney and 24-year-old Riley Williams.
Together they brought home 33 medals in the three-day age division competition; 12 gold, seven silver and 14 bronze. Sydney Schmidt set an age division record in 30-second double-unders with a score of 183. Macy Mcquilkin placed third as overall jumper in the 13-14 year old age division.
The team of Riley Williams, Jordan McCloney, Kylee McCloney and Sydney Schmidt were grand national champs in Double Dutch Paris speed. It marked their second year earning the status of grand national champs in the event.
