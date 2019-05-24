GULF SHORES, Ala. — Mindy Kaufman of Montana Western finished third in the women's 5,000 meters at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships to earn All-America honors on Saturday.
Kaufman, a senior from Alta, Wyoming, finished with a school-record time of 17:32.88.
Based on available records, UM Western officials said that Kaufman is the first female track and field athlete to have a podium finish at the NAIA meet.
Kaufman used a late surge — she was 11th at 3,000 meters — to get a top-three finish.
