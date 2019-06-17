HAVRE — Guard Cory Richter, a former standout at Chester-Joplin-Inverness, has signed a letter of intent to join the men's basketball program at Montana State-Northern.

The 6-foot-3 Richter is returning to the Hi-Line after spending the past two years going to school at Montana Tech. As a senior at C-J-I, Richter averaged 21.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

He led the Northern C in scoring in 2016-17, and was a first-team all-conference selection in 2017-18.

"I always felt like Cory was one that maybe slipped through the cracks," MSU-N coach Shawn Huse said in a press release. "He is a very good athlete with extremely high character and is an outstanding student ... so we felt this would be a great fit."

Huse said Richter will redshirt during the 2019-20 season.

