HAVRE — Guard Cory Richter, a former standout at Chester-Joplin-Inverness, has signed a letter of intent to join the men's basketball program at Montana State-Northern.
The 6-foot-3 Richter is returning to the Hi-Line after spending the past two years going to school at Montana Tech. As a senior at C-J-I, Richter averaged 21.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
He led the Northern C in scoring in 2016-17, and was a first-team all-conference selection in 2017-18.
"I always felt like Cory was one that maybe slipped through the cracks," MSU-N coach Shawn Huse said in a press release. "He is a very good athlete with extremely high character and is an outstanding student ... so we felt this would be a great fit."
Huse said Richter will redshirt during the 2019-20 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.