HELENA — When it was announced that the Governor’s Cup marathon race was going to feature a new course, no one knew how the runners would react.
But after the new course’s debut one year ago during the 45th annual version of the race, there was nothing but positive reactions headed into the latest running June 7-8 event in Helena.
“I love the changes, because it shows a different side of Montana,” Helena resident Matt Roberts said. “I think it’s the most scenic marathon course Montana provides.”
The old course started in Marysville and traveled southeast through Birdseye and then down to the Green Meadow Country Club and Capital High, before heading into downtown.
The only problem with that was crossing the railroad tracks.
“Montana Rail Link is an amazing partner and was gracious that it would hold train traffic for four hours, but train traffic has increased considerably,” Governor’s Cup race director Bryan Haines said. “Over the past few years, it was just getting harder for them to do that without disrupting their train schedules.”
The problem was alleviated by moving the course three miles southwest of Jefferson City, where runners ran through Clancy and Montana City before cutting through town on Broadway Street and then meeting up with the 10K and 5K course, finishing at Last Chance Gulch.
The half-marathon will also start at Clancy and take a similar route.
“We needed to find one that wouldn’t cross any train tracks, so that put us south of Helena,” Haines said. “This course made a lot of sense and we are pretty pleased with it.”
But while the 26.2-mile run now heads in a different direction, it still poses challenges.
Runners avoid the three Birdseye hills nine miles in, but they have been replaced by a series of hills right after Clancy.
“I think the level of difficulty is pretty similar to the old course,” Governor’s Cup assistant race director Jesse Zentz. “While there are rolling hills, there is not a four-mile uphill climb. There were some people in the past that were pretty devastated after that point.”
Runners will then travel past St. Peter’s Hospital on Colonial Drive, where there is a hill appropriately named Cardiac Hill that is less steep but has a longer distance.
Overall, Zentz said the runners will reach town with about the same exhaustion as the previous course.
Roberts ran the new course for the first time last year and said not only is it scenic, but he also describes it as character-building.
“When you finish it and you finish with a good time, it holds some clout,” said Roberts, who finished second overall with a time of 2:44:50.79.
After Cardiac Hill, once the runners reach town, it isn’t long before the marathoners meet up with other races happening at the same time for the final stretch downtown.
“Joining up with the 5K and 10K courses, you aren’t (finishing) alone,” Haines said. “You get a boost of support.”
