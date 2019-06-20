The Nitro National Pro Hillclimb is Friday and Saturday in Columbus.
The hillclimb is part of the North American Hillclimbers Association series.
According to the event website on Friday, the hillclimb starts with the 450cc pro qualifier at 10 a.m.. The 700cc qualifier is at 2:30 p.m. and the open qualifier is at 5 p.m. The 450 main will be at 9:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the women's and kids classes are at 8:30 a.m. and the 700 main is at 2 p.m. The X Climb is set for 5 p.m. and the Kids Pro Finals at 8:30 p.m. The open main is at 10 p.m.
