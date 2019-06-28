MISSOULA — If it feels like the Missoula Marathon has hit the Garden City a little early this year, well, you're actually right about that.
But it is something most Missoulians saw coming.
After announcing last year that the 13th annual rendition of the Missoula Marathon would be moved up a couple of weeks to June to avoid any threat of smoke from wildfires, this weekend all of that will go into effect for the first time. And according to Missoula Marathon race director Tony Banovich, that transition, for the most part, has been a smooth one.
"There's some mindset that we had to shift, myself included, but for the most part it went pretty smoothly," Banovich said. "Everyone has been really great in making accommodations. I think it helped that we talked about it over a year ago and so we caught nobody by surprise.
"It is the best weekend of the year for us."
Banovich said they are expecting more than 6,000 people to register for the races by the time it is all said and done.
"It's not the biggest number that we've ever had but it's right about the same number that we had as compared to last year, which we are thrilled about, because we changed the date," Banovich said. "We were really concerned about what that impact was going to be and what we found was we were able to hold our numbers steady. And now our hope is we'll be able to continue to build those numbers."
Banovich said once again the Missoula Marathon will have racers from all 50 states in the U.S. while nine foreign countries will also have runners competing, including Macau which is a part of China but has been nicknamed the "Las Vegas of Asia." Russia, Switzerland and Costa Rica will also be represented in the races. Canada alone will have at least 84 representatives which Banovich said was the most in quite some time.
Over 3,000 competitors hail from the Treasure State with about 1,700 of those racers from Missoula. Some 600 people are coming in from Washington while over 200 will compete who hail from Texas. Banovich also said 62 percent of the competitors are female.
"Interesting in that when I started in the sport back in the late 70s it was almost all men and male dominated," Banovich said. "You saw very few women in the sport and it has progressively swung. That's become pretty typical around the industry."
The weekend festivities began on Friday with the beer run, a 3.1-mile social run that is used to get competitors and the community ready for one of the biggest and busiest weekends in Missoula during the calendar year.
"It's a great way to kick off the weekend," Banovich said. "We get lots of people from out of town. They come and take part and go for a little run around the university and we get to show off our town.
"We love to do that because it's a great way to give back to the local running community that show up, have a free beer, go for a run, meet a whole bunch of people from around the world and hang out for a while."
The "most fun" day of the weekend is Saturday, Banovich said. Starting at 8 a.m., the Missoula 5k begins and ends at Caras Park so it can coincide with both farmers markets going on. Banovich said about 1,400 people will compete in the 5k. The kids marathon begins at 10 a.m. with the start at the Boone and Crockett Club and end at Caras Park. Banovich expects about 400 kids to participate in that run.
Sunday will feature the full and half marathons, both of which begin at 6 a.m. Banovich estimated that about 1,200 people will compete in the full marathon and 3,100 will partake in the half marathon.
Two of the four champions from a year ago will be back to compete. Last year's men's champion in the full marathon, Missoula Sentinel and Montana grad Mark Messmer, will be back to defend his title. Bigfork native and Colorado All-American Makena Morley won the women's half marathon last year and she'll be back to compete as well. Earlier this month, Morley earned first-team All-America honors for the first time in her outdoor track career after placing sixth in the 5k at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Banovich said this year's field in the men's half marathon is "super deep and competitive" and will have local standouts pushing for the top spot. Among them are Missoula Hellgate grad and former Colorado runner Adam Peterman, Kalispell Flathead grad and former Colorado All-American Zach Perrin and Kalispell Glacier grad and former Gonzaga All-American Troy Fraley.
"It's really special to see that they stay in the sport and then made the conscious choice to come back to Montana," Banovich said of the impact of local stars coming back. "A lot of these kids are getting spread around the country and are graduated. And they made the choice to take the time to get back here to take part and come back to their roots.
"Adam, Zach, Makena and Troy were all part of a wave of distance runners in Montana track and cross country that really brought our state forward to some spectacular performances."
Sunday's forecast is calling for a high of 84 degrees and should be sunny all day. The male and female winners of the half and full marathons each earn $1,000. Second place gets $500 and third receives $300. Other race bonuses are listed here.
