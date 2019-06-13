Willie Banks lights the torch

Three-time Olympic triple jumper Willie Banks lit the torch at Opening Ceremonies for the Big Sky State Games in 2017. Banks is once again leading the BSSG World Record Track and Field Camp. 

 Gazette staff

BILLINGS —  For the third year, world record setter and three-time Olympic triple jumper Willie Banks will lead the Big Sky State Games World Record Track and Field Camp.

The camp will be held Friday, July 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Billings West High School track.

The camp features Banks, along with two other Olympians and two elite coaches including: Mike Powell, world record holder and two-time Olympic silver medalist (long jump); Erin Shean, 2000 USA Olympic Track Team (high jump), Jacqueline Hansen, Boston Marathon winner and Gregg Simmons, speed and performance specialist. The javelin and pole vault clinicians will be announced.

The entry fee is $135 (includes camp, lunch, and BSSG track and field events). Coaches' registrations are free this year with support from the Midland Roundtable Top Ten Track Meet. Register at bigskygames.org under Track & Field. Registration for the camp closes July 17.

For information, go to bigskygames.org or call 406-254-7426.

Tags

Load comments