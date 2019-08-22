GREAT FALLS — Brad Beffert, head athletic trainer at the University of Providence, has been recognized as the 2019 Athletic Trainer of the Year by the Frontier Conference.
Beffert, a member of the NAIA Athletic Trainers Association , is entering his 18th year as the head athletic trainer at the Great Falls college. On top of athletic training, he also serves as the assistant athletic director for student-athlete wellness.
"I'm very honored and humbled to win this award," Beffert said in a press release. "I would like to take all the credit in the world for it, but truth be told there are a lot of other people that made this award happen.
"I'd like to thank my staff of Monica Thackeray, Courtney Rayfield and Morgan Olsen. We're pretty fortunate to have the amount of people that we have given the size of the University. They make my job easier and do a phenomenal job with the sports they cover. That makes me look good."
Beffert started his tenure at the school (then the University of Great Falls) in 2001 as the only athletic trainer on the staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.