For the safety of the participants and to avoid traffic congestion, Big Sky State Games officials are asking the public to follow these guidelines:
Opening Ceremonies
Friday evening: SOAKED Run begins at 6 p.m.
Drivers: No parking on the west side of Third Street West from Grand Avenue to Parkhill. Please be cautious. Runners and walkers will be on Third Street West, Parkhill and Virginia Lane surrounding Pioneer Park.
Parking: Park in the YMCA and Transwestern Building lots (Grand and North 32nd St.) and ride the shuttle vans to and from Opening Ceremonies.
Road race
Saturday morning: The half marathon begins at 7 a.m. 10K race begins at 7:30 a.m. The 5K race begins at 7:40 a.m.
Route: The 5K, 10K and half marathon course will begin and end on East Lauralee Lane off Thiel Road (River Road) a half mile south of Laurel.
Drivers: Please Park cars at the start area on East Lauralee Lane, not on Thiel Road.
Cycling Road Race
Saturday morning: 12-mile, 25-mile and 40-mile races begin at 8 a.m. by Thompson Park (East Eighth Street and North First Avenue in Laurel).
Drivers: Use caution while cyclists are on the road. Please be cautious and drive slowly on East Sixth Street and North First Avenue.
Cycling Time Trial
Saturday evening: Race begins at 6 p.m. in Molt.
Route: The start line and finish line are at the Molt Community Center. Riders proceed east and turn around 4 miles out and head back to Molt Community Center.
Drivers: Please be cautious and drive slowly on Molt road from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cyclists will be instructed that cars will be on both roads during the race. Cyclists are to ride as far to the right side of the road as is safe and practical during the race.
Triathlon/Duathlon
Sunday morning: Triathlon race for adult and teams begins at 6:30 a.m. at Lake Elmo State Park. Duathlon race starts at 6:35 a.m. at Lake Elmo. Youth triathlon begins at 9 a.m.
No parking: Lake Elmo Drive, Wicks, Riveroaks, or on any side street around Lake Elmo State Park. Once inside the park, vehicles will not be allowed to leave if it impedes the athletes.
Route: Runners will be on a 3-mile course on dirt trails, beach sand, gravel and paved roads. Participants will run on out and back on Lake Elmo Drive and around Lake Elmo park before finishing near the transition area.
The bike course is 16 miles. The course exits out of the park and takes a right at the corner of Rolling Hills Road, proceeds on Rolling Hills straight on to Pemberton. The course turns left on Main and left north on Roundup Road. Participants will ride on the wide shoulder of the road, turn around and return to Billings on Highway 87. At the Shepherd Acton Road, turn right for ¼ mile with traffic the entire way back to Lake Elmo. Bike courses will be open to traffic.
Drivers: If you are in the Heights area or on Roundup Road on race day, please use caution and yield to cyclists and runners. Please drive slowly.
Athletes and fans: Please use the main Lake Elmo State Park parking lot. The parking area located near the boat ramp will house the transition area and will be closed to all non-race vehicles.
Please refrain from parking along side streets around the park. Vehicles will not be permitted to leave the park until the final youth cyclist has returned to the transition area.
