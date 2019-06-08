BILLINGS — The rainstorms in Billings on Saturday pushed the Big Sky Challenge Hill Climb to a Sunday start.

Competition in the pro and trophy hill climb is set to begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Billings Motorcycle Club.

In the pro classification, the 600cc, 450cc, Pro Masters, 700cc, Open and King of the Hill run-off will be held. The side-by-side racing will close the competition.

Tags

Load comments