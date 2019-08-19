BILLINGS — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the official rosters for the inaugural Senior Football Classic on Monday afternoon.
Rocky Mountain College's Jimmy Henderson, Devonte Woods, Denton Wetherell and Sam Sparks were chosen to play in the event.
The four student-athletes were among 116 seniors from 42 schools picked to play in front of fans and professional scouts on Dec. 14.
"We are excited for those guys. They are four well-deserving guys who work hard," said Rocky's head football coach Chris Stutzriem. "They are good people, good players, and good leaders."
Players were separated into East and West teams with Henderson, Woods, Wetherell and Sparks playing for the West.
The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Georgia. The event will be held a week prior to the 2019 NAIA Football National Championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.