BILLINGS — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the official rosters for the inaugural Senior Football Classic on Monday afternoon.

Rocky Mountain College's Jimmy Henderson, Devonte Woods, Denton Wetherell and Sam Sparks were chosen to play in the event.

The four student-athletes were among 116 seniors from 42 schools picked to play in front of fans and professional scouts on Dec. 14.

"We are excited for those guys. They are four well-deserving guys who work hard," said Rocky's head football coach Chris Stutzriem. "They are good people, good players, and good leaders."

Players were separated into East and West teams with Henderson, Woods, Wetherell and Sparks playing for the West.

The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Georgia. The event will be held a week prior to the 2019 NAIA Football National Championship game.

