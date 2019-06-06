HELENA — When Helena resident Betsy Ross laces up her running shoes on Saturday morning she might tie them with a little more purpose.
She has waited two years to run a marathon in her hometown.
After sitting out last year with a knee injury and tendinitis, Ross is back and will be one of the 2,000-plus runners who will compete in the 46th annual Governor’s Cup presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana.
The event features a full marathon, a half marathon, 10k, 5k and kid’s marathon and fun run. The kid’s marathon and fun run will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Centennial Park, while the other four races will take place Saturday morning.
“The great thing about the Governor’s Cup from an overall perspective is that there are a variety of races and we provide people a great entry into running,” Governor’s Cup assistant race director Jesse Zentz said. “We support all the races and the runners have our full support the whole way.”
Ross ran the full marathon a few years ago and said she is excited to get back out on the course.
“It’s always fun to be running in your home town. There is a special connection to it,” Ross said. “I feel like I have had a strong spring.”
But this year, Ross will be running a new course.
Last year, the race committee changed the starting point from near Marysville down to Jefferson City because runners will not have to cross the train track.
That wasn’t a problem for last year’s marathon winners Nicolas Composto and Marisa Ruhter. Composto won the men’s race with time of 2:39:04.15, while Ruhter won in 3:06:52.78, almost 30 minutes faster than second place Mandy Fellenz.
Missoula resident Mark Messner also won the half-marathon, setting a course record time of 1:09:01.85.
Jesse Zentz, who serves as the Governor’s Cup assistant race director, said the half marathon is a perfect event for someone who is thinking about running a full marathon in the future.
“You can see if you are ready, especially with the hills the new course features,” Zentz said.
The Governor’s Cup started in 1973. And now it has grown with 3,000 runners from 30 states in Helena last year for the event.
Race director Bryan Haines said he expects even more people this year from 34 states and even from other countries.
“Last year we have had runners come from Iceland, this year Denmark,” Haines said. “It’s crazy where people come from.”
