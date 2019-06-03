HELENA -- For the second consecutive year, the Governor's Cup will serve as the primary fundraising event for the Caring Foundation of Montana, and the exposure gained as one of Montana's biggest races has allowed the nonprofit to grow.
Caring Foundation of Montana Executive Director Jamey Peterson said the Governor's Cup has raised more than $85,000 for the growing foundation through race fees and sponsorships.
The money raised at last year's Cup allowed Caring Foundation of Montana to grow their not-for-profit business that works to ensure all Montanas have access to preventive health care services, regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay.
“The Governor’s Cup serving as the main fundraising event for the Caring Foundation of Montana is wonderful," Bryan Haines, communications consultant for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, said. "The Governor’s Cup participants will not only be running for their health and wellness Saturday, but they will also be doing so for all Montanans."
The services provided through partnerships with county health departments and other providers and the foundation helps pay for uncovered costs, reducing barriers to care.
The organization, which raised $85,000 with the Governor's Cup last year, was able to expand exponentially through the partnership, according to Peterson.
"It has allowed us to build more capacity, and we are fortunate Blue Cross Blue Shield covers all of our administration, travel, gas and office space," Peterson said. "Last year, we were able to hire a new person with our funds."
The Care Team through the Care Van program has traveled more than 70,000 miles and delivered over 15,000 vaccines to 30-plus Montana counties since 2014.
Last year was the first year the Caring Foundation of Montana participated in the race, and the money raised allowed them to expand, Peterson said.
Still, Peterson and the Care Organization have bigger goals moving forward.
"We hope to build our services, and we hope to work closely with 40 counties and hit that mark this year," Peterson said. "We would like to work with all 56 counties and seven reservations, and expand statewide to all of the counties, too."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.