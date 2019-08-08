GLENDIVE — Former Dawson Community College cowboy Ryan Vander Pluym has been hired as the new rodeo coach at his alma mater.
Vander Pluym will be moving from Knoxville, Tennessee, where he has been working as a ranch manager. He attended Dawson from 1994-96.
He went on to compete for the rodeo team at Montana Western, where the team captured regional championships both years.
"I am beyond excited to return to DCC as the head rodeo coach," Vander Pluym said in a DCC press release. "Dawson Community College holds a special place in my heart and I can't wait to get started."
He was the coach at Pratt Community College in Kansas from 2011-15, producing multiple CNFR qualifiers.
Vander Pluym is a card-holding member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for steer wrestling.
