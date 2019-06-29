Big Sky State Games

Open Water Swimming

at Lake Elmo State Park

400 meters

Female 11-12 non-wetsuit: Myrka Hardy, 7:35.

Female 13-14 non-wetsuit: Annika Mittelsteadt, 7:16; Crystal Benjamin, 8:14; Aspen Martin, 8:52. 

Female 15-17 non-wetsuit: Kieran Morton, 7:32; Riley Kunz, 8:14; Amanda Benjamin, 9:56.

Female 20-24 non-wetsuit: Ellie Hainsworth, 8:30; Brittney Grove, 9:53; Taylor Grove, 11:25. 

Female 15-17 wetsuit: Latisha Not Afraid, 10:42. 

Female 40-44 wetsuit: Sarah Graves, 8:47; 

Male 13-14 non-wetsuit: Daniel Githens, 8:46. 

Male 18-19 non-wetsuit: Hung Huynh, 7:23. 

Male 35-39 non-wetsuit: Kevin Bjerke, 9:07. 

Male 65-69 non-wetsuit: William Iversen, 9:30.

One-mile

Female 11-12 non-wetsuit: Vanessa Sheridan, 21:56; Ella Klies, 22:24; Kyla Kaufman, 22:25.

Female 13-14 non-wetsuit: Claire Kaufman, 17:51; Lexi Carey, 18:14; Sydnee O'Neil, 18:14. 

Female 15-17 non-wetsuit: Rylee O'Neil, 17:26; Samantha Sheridan, 17:50; Kieran Morton, 19:53. 

Female 20-24 non-wetsuit: Ellie Hainsworth, 22:28. 

Female 40-44 non-wetsuit: Amy Couture, 26:45. 

Female 15-17 wetsuit: Katie Sherrodd, 20:17. 

Female 30-34 wetsuit: Kaley Burns, 24:04. 

Female 35-39 wetsuit: Jordan Teller, 22:07. 

Female 40-44 wetsuit: Sarah Graves, 23:19. 

Female 55-59 wetsuit: Pam Harder, 29:08. 

Male 11-12 non-wetsuit: Brennen O'Neil, 19:42. 

Male 13-14 non-wetsuit: Tucker Rice, 17:48; Sennett Pizzolato, 18:59; Ethan Brown, 19:56.

Male 15-17 non-wetsuit: Peter Thompson, 16:04; Sawyer Keyes, 16:48; Liam kerns, 18:25.

Male 18-19 non-wetsuit: Ethan Harder, 16:29;  Michael Van Keuren, 17:21. 

Male 35-39 non-wetsuit: Kevin Bjerke, 24:17. 

Male 65-69 non-wetsuit: Don Cuthill, 23:20. 

Male 15-17 wetsuit: Joshua Stephens, 21:52. 

Male 35-39 wetsuit: Arthur Thompson, 23:43.

Male 45-49 wetsuit: Scott Stephens, 34:24. 

