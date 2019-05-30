Big Sky State Games
DanceSport Ballroom results
Amateur Bronze
Freestyle Tango-American Smooth, Youth (16-18): S: Joshua Stephens, Faith Landwehr.
Spotlight Ballroom, Youth (16-18): S: Joshua Stephen, Faith Landwehr.
Freestyle West Coast Swing, Juvenile (0-11): B: Wyatt Mercer, Beverly-Ruth Laci.
Freestyle Cha Cha-American Rhythm, Youth (16-18): S: Joshusa Stephens, Faith Landwehr
Freestyle West Coast Swing, Juvenile (0-11): S: Wyatt Mercer, Susie Cox.
Freestyle Swing, Youth (16-18): S: Joshua Stephens, Faith Landwehr.
Spotlight American Rhythm Spotlight, Juvenile (0-11): S: Wyatt Mercer, Susie Cox. Youth (16-18): G: Joshua Stephens, Faith Landwehr; S: Joshua Stephens, Faith Landwehr
Amateur Silver
Freestyle West Coast Swing, Senior 2 (45-54): G: Omar Taylor, Beverly-Ruth Laci.
Spotlight American Rhythm Spotlight, Senior 2 (45-54): S: Omar Taylor, Beverly-Ruth Lace.
Amateur Gold
Spotlight Ballroom Spotlight, Senior 3 (55-up): G: Curt Layman, Victoria Wetsch
Pro Bronze
Freestyle West Coast Swing, Juvenile (0-11): B: Wyatt Mercer, Patricia Lambert; B: Patricia Lambert, Susie Cox.
Freestyle Foxtrot American Smooth, Senior 3 (55-up): G: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; G: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman.
Freestyle Tango-American Smooth, Senior 3 (55-up): S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman.
Freestyle Waltz-American Smooth, Senior 3 (55-up): S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman.
Freestyle Nightclub Two Step-Country, Senior 3 (55-up): S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman.
Freestyle Country –Triple Two Step, Senior 3 (55-up): G: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman.
Freestyle East Coast Swing, Senior 3 (55-up): S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman; G: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman.
Freestyle Cha Cha-American Rhythm, Senior 3 (55-up): S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman.
Freestyle Rumba-American Rhythm, Senior 3 (55-up): S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman; G: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman.
Pro Silver
Freestyle West Coast Swing, Adult (19-34): S: Jarrett Lambert, Beverly-Ruth Laci, Billings. Senior 2(45-54): S: Omar Taylor, Patricia Lambert, Billings.
Spotlight American Rhythm Spotlight, Adult (19-34): S: Patricia Lambert, Beverly-Ruth Laci, Billings; G: Jarrett Lambert, Beverly-Ruth Laci, Billings. Senior 1 (36-44): S: Dave Austin, Patricia Lambery, Billings.
Spotlight Ballroom Spotlight, Senior 2(45-54): G: Jarrett Lambert, Margaret Needham, Billings.
