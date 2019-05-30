Big Sky State Games

DanceSport Ballroom results

Amateur Bronze

Freestyle Tango-American Smooth, Youth (16-18): S: Joshua Stephens, Faith Landwehr.

Spotlight Ballroom, Youth (16-18): S: Joshua Stephen, Faith Landwehr.

Freestyle West Coast Swing, Juvenile (0-11): B: Wyatt Mercer, Beverly-Ruth Laci.

Freestyle Cha Cha-American Rhythm, Youth (16-18): S: Joshusa Stephens, Faith Landwehr

Freestyle West Coast Swing, Juvenile (0-11): S: Wyatt Mercer, Susie Cox.

Freestyle Swing, Youth (16-18): S: Joshua Stephens, Faith Landwehr.

Spotlight American Rhythm Spotlight, Juvenile (0-11): S: Wyatt Mercer, Susie Cox. Youth (16-18): G: Joshua Stephens, Faith Landwehr; S: Joshua Stephens, Faith Landwehr

Amateur Silver

Freestyle West Coast Swing, Senior 2 (45-54): G: Omar Taylor, Beverly-Ruth Laci.

Spotlight American Rhythm Spotlight, Senior 2 (45-54): S: Omar Taylor, Beverly-Ruth Lace.

Amateur Gold

Spotlight Ballroom Spotlight, Senior 3 (55-up): G: Curt Layman, Victoria Wetsch

Pro Bronze

Freestyle West Coast Swing, Juvenile (0-11): B: Wyatt Mercer, Patricia Lambert; B: Patricia Lambert, Susie Cox.

Freestyle Foxtrot American Smooth, Senior 3 (55-up): G: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; G: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman.

Freestyle Tango-American Smooth, Senior 3 (55-up): S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman.

Freestyle Waltz-American Smooth, Senior 3 (55-up): S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman.

Freestyle Nightclub Two Step-Country, Senior 3 (55-up): S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman.

Freestyle Country –Triple Two Step, Senior 3 (55-up): G: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman.

Freestyle East Coast Swing, Senior 3 (55-up): S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman; G: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman.

Freestyle Cha Cha-American Rhythm, Senior 3 (55-up): S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman.

Freestyle Rumba-American Rhythm, Senior 3 (55-up): S: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Barbara Quanbeck, Bozeman; S: Ryan Duvall, Dorothy Bradley, Bozeman; G: Ryan Duvall, Kate Stewart, Bozeman.

Pro Silver

Freestyle West Coast Swing, Adult (19-34): S: Jarrett Lambert, Beverly-Ruth Laci, Billings. Senior 2(45-54): S: Omar Taylor, Patricia Lambert, Billings.

Spotlight American Rhythm Spotlight, Adult (19-34): S: Patricia Lambert, Beverly-Ruth Laci, Billings; G: Jarrett Lambert, Beverly-Ruth Laci, Billings. Senior 1 (36-44): S: Dave Austin, Patricia Lambery, Billings.

Spotlight Ballroom Spotlight, Senior 2(45-54): G: Jarrett Lambert, Margaret Needham, Billings.

