Big Sky State Games
Open Water Swimming
at Lake Elmo State Park
400 meters
Female 11-12 non-wetsuit: Myrka Hardy, 7:35.
Female 13-14 non-wetsuit: Annika Mittelsteadt, 7:16; Crystal Benjamin, 8:14; Aspen Martin, 8:52.
Female 15-17 non-wetsuit: Kieran Morton, 7:32; Riley Kunz, 8:14; Amanda Benjamin, 9:56.
Female 20-24 non-wetsuit: Ellie Hainsworth, 8:30; Brittney Grove, 9:53; Taylor Grove, 11:25.
Female 15-17 wetsuit: Latisha Not Afraid, 10:42.
Female 40-44 wetsuit: Sarah Graves, 8:47;
Male 13-14 non-wetsuit: Daniel Githens, 8:46.
Male 18-19 non-wetsuit: Hung Huynh, 7:23.
Male 35-39 non-wetsuit: Kevin Bjerke, 9:07.
Male 65-69 non-wetsuit: William Iversen, 9:30.
One-mile
Female 11-12 non-wetsuit: Vanessa Sheridan, 21:56; Ella Klies, 22:24; Kyla Kaufman, 22:25.
Female 13-14 non-wetsuit: Claire Kaufman, 17:51; Lexi Carey, 18:14; Sydnee O'Neil, 18:14.
Female 15-17 non-wetsuit: Rylee O'Neil, 17:26; Samantha Sheridan, 17:50; Kieran Morton, 19:53.
Female 20-24 non-wetsuit: Ellie Hainsworth, 22:28.
Female 40-44 non-wetsuit: Amy Couture, 26:45.
Female 15-17 wetsuit: Katie Sherrodd, 20:17.
Female 30-34 wetsuit: Kaley Burns, 24:04.
Female 35-39 wetsuit: Jordan Teller, 22:07.
Female 40-44 wetsuit: Sarah Graves, 23:19.
Female 55-59 wetsuit: Pam Harder, 29:08.
Male 11-12 non-wetsuit: Brennen O'Neil, 19:42.
Male 13-14 non-wetsuit: Tucker Rice, 17:48; Sennett Pizzolato, 18:59; Ethan Brown, 19:56.
Male 15-17 non-wetsuit: Peter Thompson, 16:04; Sawyer Keyes, 16:48; Liam kerns, 18:25.
Male 18-19 non-wetsuit: Ethan Harder, 16:29; Michael Van Keuren, 17:21.
Male 35-39 non-wetsuit: Kevin Bjerke, 24:17.
Male 65-69 non-wetsuit: Don Cuthill, 23:20.
Male 15-17 wetsuit: Joshua Stephens, 21:52.
Male 35-39 wetsuit: Arthur Thompson, 23:43.
Male 45-49 wetsuit: Scott Stephens, 34:24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.