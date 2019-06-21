Chukars 4, Mustangs 3 (10 innings)

Friday

Billings    Idaho Falls    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Hopkins cf 3001Dungan ss 5221
Ruiz dh 4012J Marquez 3b 4010
Willems 2b 5020Negret rf 4010
Ozuna rf 5000Alpin 1b 3000
Amador ss 5010Hudgins dh 3001
Yang c 3000Emodi c 4000
Case lf 4110I Rodriguez lf 4000
Seminati 1b 3230Smith cf 4010
Finol 3b 4010Nacero 2b 4220
          
          
          
Totals 36393Totals 35472
Billings000 010 200 0—
Idaho Falls100 020 000 1—

E:Billings 2 Case (1), Amador (3), Idaho Falls 1 (Marquez (2). DP: Idaho Falls 1. LOB: Idaho Falls 14, Billings 7. 2B: Willems (3). 3B: Nacero (1). SB: Marquez (1), Smith (3). CS: Amador (1). S: Finol, Hopkins. SF: Hopkins.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Medrano   463224
McDonald   100001
Stevenson   100002
Dunne   200001
D'Andrea   110003
Nino (L,0-2)   001000
Idaho Falls      
 Cosby  551124
Watts   2.232214
Wang (W,2-0)   2.110025
         
         
         

HBP: Case (by Watts), Yang (by Watts). WP: D'Andrea, Cosby. T: 3:07. A: 2,749.

