Chukars 8, Mustangs 6
(Saturday)
|Billings
|Mustangs
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McAfee 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Dungan ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|J Marquez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Willems dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|McConnell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yon rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Aplin 1b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Cotton cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Negret rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Boselli c
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Emodi c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Case lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|I Rodriguez lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Seminati 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Nacero 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Amador ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Henry cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|Billings
|000
|000
|303
|—
|6
|Idaho Falls
|010
|100
|006
|—
|8
E: Billings 1 (Amador 4), Idaho Falls 1 (J Marquez 3). LOB: Billings 10, Idaho Falls 6. 2B: Ruiz (2), Negret (2), Dungan (3). HR: Boselli (1), Emodi (3), Aplin 2 (4), I. Rodriguez (1). SB: J. Marquez (2), Nacero (3). CS: Henry (1), McConnell (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|Karcher
|3.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Travieso
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Aranguren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cachutt
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Schneider
|0.1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Peguero (L,0-1)
|0.2
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Idaho Falls
|Veneziano
|3.2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Davenport
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cox
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Hellinger (W,1-0)
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
HBP: Boselli (by Cox), J. Marquez (by Peguero). WP: Cachutt, Davenport. T: 3:19. A: 2,928.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.