Chukars 8, Mustangs 6

(Saturday)

Billings    Mustangs    
 abrhbi abrhbi
McAfee 2b 5100Dungan ss 5111
Ruiz 3b 5131J Marquez 3b3110
Willems dh 5011McConnell dh 4010
Yon rf 5110Aplin 1b 5224
Cotton cf 4131Negret rf 4010
Boselli c 2123Emodi c 3211
Case lf 5000I Rodriguez lf 3112
Seminati 1b 4110Nacero 2b 4110
Amador ss 3000Henry cf 3000
          
          
          
Totals 386116Totals 34898
Billings000 000 303 
Idaho Falls010 100 006 

E: Billings 1 (Amador 4), Idaho Falls 1 (J Marquez 3). LOB: Billings 10, Idaho Falls 6. 2B: Ruiz (2), Negret (2), Dungan (3). HR: Boselli (1), Emodi (3), Aplin 2 (4), I. Rodriguez (1). SB: J. Marquez (2), Nacero (3). CS: Henry (1), McConnell (1). 

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Karcher   3.232216
Travieso   2.110013
Aranguren   110012
Cachutt   0.200010
Schneider   0.123311
Peguero (L,0-1)   0.223301
Idaho Falls      
Veneziano   3.230024
Davenport   2.120012
Cox   143101
Hellinger (W,1-0)   223311
         
         

HBP: Boselli (by Cox), J. Marquez (by Peguero). WP: Cachutt, Davenport. T: 3:19. A: 2,928.

