Chukars 8, Mustangs 5

(Saturday)

Idaho Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Marquez dh 4011Hopkins cf 4000
Dungan ss 5131Ozuna dh 5010
Aplin 1b 5112Ruiz 3b 4021
Emodi c 5120Free c 4010
Negret rf 4220Yon rf 4110
Henry cf 3221Seminati 1b 4100
Nacero 2b 3101McAfee 2b 4111
Pineda 3b 3001Case lf 4110
James lf 4000Reyes ss 4111
          
          
          
Totals 368117Totals 37583
Idaho Falls400 004 000 
Billings010 200 200 

E: Pineda 2 (3), Nacero (4), Rodriguez (1), Reyes (2). DP: Billings 1. LOB: Idaho falls 6, Billings 7. 2B: Negret (10), Henry 2 (5), Yon (4). 3B: Reyes (1). HR: Aplin (6). SB: Henry (6), Emodi (3). CS: Dungan (1). SF: Marquez, Ruiz.

   IPHRERBBSO
Idaho Falls        
Watts   453204
Johnson (W,1-1)   312003
Bonnenfant (S,2)   220001
         
         
         
Billings      
Rodriguez (L,0-1)   564371
Gonzalez   014410
Schneider   230002
Dunne   210002
         
         

HBP: Negret (By Gonzalez), Nacero (by Gonzalez), Pineda (by Gonzalez), Hopkins (by Johnson), WP: Watts, Johnson, Gonzalez. T: 2;42. A: 3,074.

