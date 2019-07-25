102nd Montana State Men's Amateur
Round 1
Meadow Lark Country Club
Par 72, 6,589 yards
Joey Moore, Billings, 66
Ryggs Johnston, Libby, 67
Payton Taylor, Hamilton, 71
Ross Bartell, Great Falls, 71
Liam Clancy, Laurel, 71
Colton Hudson, Huntley, 72
Brady Kirkeby, Helena, 72
Garrett Woodin, Billings, 72
Marcus Drange, Billings, 73
Payton Stott, Billings, 73
Spencer Williams, Helena, 74
Logan Martin, Billings, 74
Jeremy Lukkes, Great Falls, 74
Drake Beyer, Deer Lodge, 75
Ben Kaul, Great Falls, 75
Hotae Kim, Billings, 75
Deven Doughty, Miles City, 75
Kevin Hill, Helena, 76
Bill Dunn, Missoula, 76
Schafer Paladichuk, Great Falls, 77
Jeff Epperly, Kalispell, 77
Jack Johnson, Missoula, 77
Sean Ramsbacher, Missoula, 77
Brad Grattan, Whitefish, 77
Eli Groshelle, Great Falls, 77
Matt Hobbs, Polson, 77
Connor Mora, Great Falls, 78
Delgar Brown, Helena, 78
Riley Lawrence, Helena, 78
Jonny Cielak, Libby, 78
Logan Lindholm, Kalispell, 78
Samuel Berry, Billings, 78
Tucker Thomas, Great Falls, 78
Matt Stroud, Billings, 78
Chase Morehouse, Sidney, 79
Joe Opitz, Missoula, 79
Steve Williamson, Shelby, 79
David Caracciolo, Belgrade, 79
Tyler Avery, Kalispell, 80
Earl Rife, Kalispell, 80
Tristan Hanson, Hamilton, 80
Dave Eames, Billings, 80
Cody Babinecz, Great Falls, 80
Tucker Pietrykowski, Great Falls, 80
Peter Brown, Colstrip, 80
Dylon Meddock, Great Falls, 80
Nick Pasqarello, Laurel, 81
Ron Ramsbacher, Missoula, 81
Joseph Potkonjak, Bigfork, 81
Mark Houser, Bozeman, 81
Blake Loberg, Billings, 81
Blake Reifsnyder, Hungry Horse, 81
Caleb Trost, Billings, 81
Tyler Ordahl, Plentywood, 81
Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 82
Chris Hunter, Billings, 82
Jordy Donoven, Billings, 82
Paul O'Neil, Laurel, 82
Ken Bush, Kalispell, 82
Duncan Hollar, Great Falls, 82
Mike Dunn, Missoula, 82
Sean Ryan, Great Falls, 82
Bob Hasquet, Missoula, 82
Todd Ward, Bozeman, 82
Bryce Reed, Hamilton, 82
Derek Wolff, Frenchtown, 82
Austin Montgomery, Bozeman, 82
Zach Taylor, Hamilton, 82
Matt Kaul, Great Falls, 83
Cameron Kahle, Whitefish, 83
Kade McDonough, Missoula, 83
Rick Becker, Great Falls, 83
Scott Harrison, Great Falls, 83
Nick Hustwaite, Whitefish, 83
Tanner Hanson, Hamilton, 83
Michael DeGrazier, Corvallis, 83
Matt Gruener, Lewistown, 83
Jordan Shine, Great Falls, 83
Bucky Crippen, Missoula, 84
Brady Cady, Billings, 84
Nick Schwinden, Helena, 84
Tom Hall, Great Falls, 84
Jim O'Neil, Laurel, 84
Ramey Lloyd, Bozeman, 84
Gabe Witham, Helena, 84
Bennett MacIntyre, Helena, 84
Troy Wolff, Frenchtown, 84
Craig Nelson, Billings, 84
Mat Stevenson, Missoula, 85
Bob Gray, Missoula, 85
Micah Nicholas, Seeley Lake, 85
Matt Mullaney, Red Lodge, 85
Brian Crosby, Great Falls, 85
Riley Kaercher, Billings, 85
Daniel Tedlund, Billings, 85
Chase Gazzerro, Great Falls, 85
Curtis Nebel, Great Falls, 86
Ryan Seltzer, Great Falls, 86
Brad Taylor, Hamilton,86
Nick Dietzen, Helena, 87
Jon Schenk, Butte, 87
Jon Yousko, Bozeman, 87
Monty Kuka, Great Falls, 87
Philip Holten, Columbus, 87
Rob Warehime, Great Falls, 87
Mike Walsh, Great Falls, 88
Trey Kelley, Polson, 88
Chad Ekegren, Choteau, 88
Jake Henderson, Lewistown, 89
Jim Spencer, Helena, 89
Will Solonen, Kalispell, 89
J.R. Higbee, Great Falls, 90
Adam Nedens, Billings, 90
Rielly Manger, Kalispell, 90
Chris Vidulich, Kalispell, 90
Rich Thayer, Great Falls, 91
Louis Schneider, Great Falls, 92
Caswell Bloomquist, Helena, 92
Jason Vanhoy, Great Falls, 92
Troy Azure, Chinook, 93
Stephen Babb, Great Falls, 93
Willie Eide, Bozeman, 94
Nico Micheletti, Great Falls, 94
Troy Stiles, Billings, 94
Ezra Epperly, Kalispell, 95
Joe Fayden, Great Falls, 96
Joey Micheletti, Great Falls, 96
Vincent Peltzer, Choteau, 96
Lee Lunsford, Helena, 96
Isaac Newton, Great Falls, 97
Gavin Anderson, Helena, 99
Art Williams, Anaconda, 99
Matt Van Valkenburg, Billings, 101
Troy Hanson, Hamilton, 104
Travis Smith, Colstrip, 108
