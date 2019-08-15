Montana State Golf Association
Men's Mid-Amateur Championship
at The Briarwood, Billings
Round 1
Par 72, 6,573 yards
Top 25
Josh Hedge, Billings, 72
Bill Dunn, Missoula, 73
Jim Bob Coleman, Billings, 73
Jerry Pearsall, Billings, 74
Berry Joshua Roberts, Billings, 74
Parker Heller, Helena, 75
Marcus Drange, Billings, 75
Zach Brehm, Billings, 75
Chris Goldan, Bozeman, 75
Jay Marschall, Billings, 75
Travis Barker, Columbus, 76
Sam Fedje, Billings, 76
Cal Stacey, Billings, 77
Chris Hunter, Billings, 77
David Mitchell, Billings, 77
Colin Gunstream, Helena, 77
Ryan Linnell, Billings, 78
Robert Cline, Butte, 78
Peter Benson, Billings, 78
Akku Acharya, Missoula, 78
Bill Leach, Bozeman, 78
Jake Shack, Bozeman, 79
Justin Walsh, Helena, 79
Justin Sullivan, Missoula, 79
Dylan Osterhout, Helena, 80
