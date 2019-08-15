Montana State Golf Association

Men's Mid-Amateur Championship

at The Briarwood, Billings

Round 1

Par 72, 6,573 yards

Top 25

Josh Hedge, Billings, 72

Bill Dunn, Missoula, 73

Jim Bob Coleman, Billings, 73

Jerry Pearsall, Billings, 74

Berry Joshua Roberts, Billings, 74

Parker Heller, Helena, 75

Marcus Drange, Billings, 75

Zach Brehm, Billings, 75

Chris Goldan, Bozeman, 75

Jay Marschall, Billings, 75

Travis Barker, Columbus, 76

Sam Fedje, Billings, 76

Cal Stacey, Billings, 77

Chris Hunter, Billings, 77

David Mitchell, Billings, 77

Colin Gunstream, Helena, 77

Ryan Linnell, Billings, 78

Robert Cline, Butte, 78

Peter Benson, Billings, 78

Akku Acharya, Missoula, 78

Bill Leach, Bozeman, 78

Jake Shack, Bozeman, 79

Justin Walsh, Helena, 79

Justin Sullivan, Missoula, 79

Dylan Osterhout, Helena, 80

