Montana State Junior Golf Championships

at Lake Hills, Billings 

Monday first round

Par is 72

Boys

16-18

J.R. Small, Bozeman, 72

Kaven Noctor, Butte, 73

Brady Cady, Billings, 73

Blake Finn, Big Timber, 74

Jack Thorsen, Bozeman, 75

Tucker Pietrykowski, Great Falls, 75

Nick Pasquarello, Laurel, 76

Cody Brunner, Billings, 77

Will Salonen, Kalispell, 78

Paul O'Neil, Laurel, 78

Ryan Harvey, Missoula, 79

Gabe Witham, Helena, 80

Blake Loberg, Billings, 81

Ryan Adolph, Billings, 81

Cameron Kahle, Whitefish, 81

Alex Schriver, Billings, 81

Jarek Shepherd, Conrad, 83

Dylan Ahlgren, Billings, 84

Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 84

Connor Mora, Great Falls, 84

 Ezra Epperly, Kalispell, 84

Logan Warren, Great Falls, 85

Troy Amsden, Broadus, 87

Tyler Price, Billings, 88

Trey Kelley, Polson, 89

Landon Gradwohl, Laurel, 91

Jacob Branton, Bozeman, 96

Holter Sand, Forsyth, 103

14-15

Justus Verge, Bozeman, 73

Eli Groshelle, Great Falls, 74

Tyler Avery, Kalispell, 76

Joe Opitz, Missoula, 80

Ramey Lloyd, Bozeman, 80

Jordan Verge, Bozeman, 83

Gavin Klein, Bozeman, 84

William Philliber, Potomac, 84

Reece Mayala, Billings, 85.

Connor Walsh, Billings, 88

Stephen Voigt, Bozeman, 88

Anthony Madison, Bozeman, 88

Eli Weisenberger,Laurel, 95

Gage Grevious, Billings, 95

Brevyn Goosen, Great Falls, 96

Trey Engellant, Kalispell, 98

Trey Ewalt, Laurel, 99

Jaxon Arvidson, Conrad, 107

Fox Weymouth, Great Falls, 113

Rory Lingle, Baker, 113

Barrett Hageman, Helena, 115

Kaden Harding, Miles City, 117.

13-under

Kade McDonough, Missoula, 74

Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 77

Torrin Ellis, Ronan, 79

Royce Taylor, Laurel, 79

Sam Norman, Laurel, 80

Aubrey Kelley, Emigrant, 80

Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 82

John Gilbert, Helena, 83

Sam Engellant, Kalispell, 84

Tye Boone, Billings, 85

Maxwell Milton, Polson, 86

Isaac Mosser, Billings, 87

Justin Jones, Miles City, 90

David Ramshaw, Billings, 93

James Pinski, Great Falls, 97

Michael Perkins, Great Falls, 105

Adam Groshelle, Great Falls, 107

Reece Taylor, Conrad, 110

Eli Feezell, Glasgow, 115

Girls

16-18

Carrie Carpenter, Billings, 73

Laurel Ward, Bozeman, 78

Annika Danenhauer, Bozeman, 83

Marcella Mercer, Bigfork, 86

Katie Fagg, Missoula, 86

Alana Griffin, Columbia Falls, 87

Samantha Yates, Bozeman, 89

Ashtyn Swigart, Miles City, 89

Kyra Brockhausen, Billings, 89

Skyler Martin, Shelby, 90

Cora Rosanova, Bozeman, 91

Isadora Tomazeli, Missoula, 92

Samantha Benson, Billings, 93

Meilyn Armstrong, Billings, 97

Amanda King, Billings, 97

 Cierra Sundheim, Billings, 100

Patyn Viker, Billings, 106

Chaney LaPlante, Miles City, 107

Jessika Harman, Worden, 108

Adriana Beyerle, Sidney, 110

Maggie Howes, Nye, 111

14-15

Haylee Adams, Billings, 86

Kadence Fischer, Laurel, Billings, 88

Emma Woods, Fairfield, 91

T.J. Nordahl, Big Sky, 92

Kodie Hoagland, Butte, 93

Sarah Halferty, Helena, 93

Hannah Adams, Billings, 93

Karly Volk, Sidney, 96

Karsyn Swigart, Miles City 97

Halle Vandersloot, Bozeman, 99

Jordan Johnson, Clancy, 118

13-under

Kenzie Walsh, Billings, 79

Addiley Lloyd, Bozeman, 93

Bella Johnson, Billings, 94

Rebecca Washington, Billings, 103

Katie Lewis, Missoula, 104

Mia Nicholas, Seeley Lake, 109

Delaney Clark, Shelby, 124

Casha Cordor, Fort Benton, 132

Allison Howes, Nye, 169

Tuesday tee times

Hole 1

7:30 a.m.: Karsyn Swigart, Jordan Johnson, Halle Vandersloot

7:40: Kodie Hoagland, Karly Volk, Sarah Halferty, Hannah Adams

7:50: Kadence Fischer, TJ Nordahl, Emma Woods, Haylee Adams

8 a.m.: Jessika Harman, Maggie Howes, Adriana Beyerle

8:10: Patyn Viker, Chaney LaPlante, Cierra Sundheim

8:20: Samantha Benson, Amanda King, Meilyn Armstrong

8:30: Kyra Brockhausen, Skyler Martin, Isadora Tomazeli, Cora Rosanova

8:40: Marcella Mercer, Samantha Yates, Ashtyn Swigart, Alana Griffin

8:50: Carrie Carpenter, Katie Fagg, Annika Danenhauer, Laurel Ward

9 a.m.: Casha Cordor, Delaney Clark, Allison Howes

9:10: Katie Lewis, Mia Nicholas, Rebecca Washington

9:20: Bella Johnson, Kenzie Walsh, Addiley Lloyd

9:30: Adam Groshelle, Reece Taylor, Eli Feezell

9:40: Justin Jones, David Ramshaw, James Pinski, Michael Perkins

9:50: Sam Engellant, Tye Boone, Maxwell Milton, Isaac Mosser

10 a.m.: Aubrey Kelley, Sam Norman, Copper Bourret, John Gilbert

10:10: Kade McDonough, Royce Taylor, Cameron Hackmann, Torrin Ellis

Hole 10

7:30 a.m.: Barrett Hageman, Kaden Harding, Fox Weymouth

7:40: Jaxon Arvidson, Rory Lingle, Trey Ewalt

7:50: Gage Grevious, Brevyn Goosem, Trey Engellant, Eli Weisenberger

8 a.m.: Anthony Madison, Connor Walsh, Reece Mayala, Stephen Voight

8:10: William Philliber, Gavin Klein, Joe Opitz, Jordan Verge

8:20: Ramey Lloyd, Tyler Avery, Eli Groshelle, Justus Verge

8:30: Jacob Brandon, Landon Gradwohl, Holter Sand

8:40: Tyler Price, Trey Kelley, Troy Amsden

8:50: Dylan Ahlgren, Logan Warren, Ezra Epperly

9 a.m.: Connor Mora, Kade Ewalt, Jarek Shepherd, Alex Adolph

9:10: Ryan Adolph, Cameron Kahle, Alex Schriver, Blake Loberg

9:20: Ryan Harvey, Gabe Witham, Will Salonen, Paul O'Neil

9:30: Nick Pasquarello, Jack Thorsen, Tucker Pietrykowski, Cody Brunner

9:40: Kaven Noctor, Blake Finn, Brady Cady, J.R. Small

