Montana State Junior Golf Championships
at Lake Hills, Billings
Monday first round
Par is 72
Boys
16-18
J.R. Small, Bozeman, 72
Kaven Noctor, Butte, 73
Brady Cady, Billings, 73
Blake Finn, Big Timber, 74
Jack Thorsen, Bozeman, 75
Tucker Pietrykowski, Great Falls, 75
Nick Pasquarello, Laurel, 76
Cody Brunner, Billings, 77
Will Salonen, Kalispell, 78
Paul O'Neil, Laurel, 78
Ryan Harvey, Missoula, 79
Gabe Witham, Helena, 80
Blake Loberg, Billings, 81
Ryan Adolph, Billings, 81
Cameron Kahle, Whitefish, 81
Alex Schriver, Billings, 81
Jarek Shepherd, Conrad, 83
Dylan Ahlgren, Billings, 84
Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 84
Connor Mora, Great Falls, 84
Ezra Epperly, Kalispell, 84
Logan Warren, Great Falls, 85
Troy Amsden, Broadus, 87
Tyler Price, Billings, 88
Trey Kelley, Polson, 89
Landon Gradwohl, Laurel, 91
Jacob Branton, Bozeman, 96
Holter Sand, Forsyth, 103
14-15
Justus Verge, Bozeman, 73
Eli Groshelle, Great Falls, 74
Tyler Avery, Kalispell, 76
Joe Opitz, Missoula, 80
Ramey Lloyd, Bozeman, 80
Jordan Verge, Bozeman, 83
Gavin Klein, Bozeman, 84
William Philliber, Potomac, 84
Reece Mayala, Billings, 85.
Connor Walsh, Billings, 88
Stephen Voigt, Bozeman, 88
Anthony Madison, Bozeman, 88
Eli Weisenberger,Laurel, 95
Gage Grevious, Billings, 95
Brevyn Goosen, Great Falls, 96
Trey Engellant, Kalispell, 98
Trey Ewalt, Laurel, 99
Jaxon Arvidson, Conrad, 107
Fox Weymouth, Great Falls, 113
Rory Lingle, Baker, 113
Barrett Hageman, Helena, 115
Kaden Harding, Miles City, 117.
13-under
Kade McDonough, Missoula, 74
Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 77
Torrin Ellis, Ronan, 79
Royce Taylor, Laurel, 79
Sam Norman, Laurel, 80
Aubrey Kelley, Emigrant, 80
Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 82
John Gilbert, Helena, 83
Sam Engellant, Kalispell, 84
Tye Boone, Billings, 85
Maxwell Milton, Polson, 86
Isaac Mosser, Billings, 87
Justin Jones, Miles City, 90
David Ramshaw, Billings, 93
James Pinski, Great Falls, 97
Michael Perkins, Great Falls, 105
Adam Groshelle, Great Falls, 107
Reece Taylor, Conrad, 110
Eli Feezell, Glasgow, 115
Girls
16-18
Carrie Carpenter, Billings, 73
Laurel Ward, Bozeman, 78
Annika Danenhauer, Bozeman, 83
Marcella Mercer, Bigfork, 86
Katie Fagg, Missoula, 86
Alana Griffin, Columbia Falls, 87
Samantha Yates, Bozeman, 89
Ashtyn Swigart, Miles City, 89
Kyra Brockhausen, Billings, 89
Skyler Martin, Shelby, 90
Cora Rosanova, Bozeman, 91
Isadora Tomazeli, Missoula, 92
Samantha Benson, Billings, 93
Meilyn Armstrong, Billings, 97
Amanda King, Billings, 97
Cierra Sundheim, Billings, 100
Patyn Viker, Billings, 106
Chaney LaPlante, Miles City, 107
Jessika Harman, Worden, 108
Adriana Beyerle, Sidney, 110
Maggie Howes, Nye, 111
14-15
Haylee Adams, Billings, 86
Kadence Fischer, Laurel, Billings, 88
Emma Woods, Fairfield, 91
T.J. Nordahl, Big Sky, 92
Kodie Hoagland, Butte, 93
Sarah Halferty, Helena, 93
Hannah Adams, Billings, 93
Karly Volk, Sidney, 96
Karsyn Swigart, Miles City 97
Halle Vandersloot, Bozeman, 99
Jordan Johnson, Clancy, 118
13-under
Kenzie Walsh, Billings, 79
Addiley Lloyd, Bozeman, 93
Bella Johnson, Billings, 94
Rebecca Washington, Billings, 103
Katie Lewis, Missoula, 104
Mia Nicholas, Seeley Lake, 109
Delaney Clark, Shelby, 124
Casha Cordor, Fort Benton, 132
Allison Howes, Nye, 169
Tuesday tee times
Hole 1
7:30 a.m.: Karsyn Swigart, Jordan Johnson, Halle Vandersloot
7:40: Kodie Hoagland, Karly Volk, Sarah Halferty, Hannah Adams
7:50: Kadence Fischer, TJ Nordahl, Emma Woods, Haylee Adams
8 a.m.: Jessika Harman, Maggie Howes, Adriana Beyerle
8:10: Patyn Viker, Chaney LaPlante, Cierra Sundheim
8:20: Samantha Benson, Amanda King, Meilyn Armstrong
8:30: Kyra Brockhausen, Skyler Martin, Isadora Tomazeli, Cora Rosanova
8:40: Marcella Mercer, Samantha Yates, Ashtyn Swigart, Alana Griffin
8:50: Carrie Carpenter, Katie Fagg, Annika Danenhauer, Laurel Ward
9 a.m.: Casha Cordor, Delaney Clark, Allison Howes
9:10: Katie Lewis, Mia Nicholas, Rebecca Washington
9:20: Bella Johnson, Kenzie Walsh, Addiley Lloyd
9:30: Adam Groshelle, Reece Taylor, Eli Feezell
9:40: Justin Jones, David Ramshaw, James Pinski, Michael Perkins
9:50: Sam Engellant, Tye Boone, Maxwell Milton, Isaac Mosser
10 a.m.: Aubrey Kelley, Sam Norman, Copper Bourret, John Gilbert
10:10: Kade McDonough, Royce Taylor, Cameron Hackmann, Torrin Ellis
Hole 10
7:30 a.m.: Barrett Hageman, Kaden Harding, Fox Weymouth
7:40: Jaxon Arvidson, Rory Lingle, Trey Ewalt
7:50: Gage Grevious, Brevyn Goosem, Trey Engellant, Eli Weisenberger
8 a.m.: Anthony Madison, Connor Walsh, Reece Mayala, Stephen Voight
8:10: William Philliber, Gavin Klein, Joe Opitz, Jordan Verge
8:20: Ramey Lloyd, Tyler Avery, Eli Groshelle, Justus Verge
8:30: Jacob Brandon, Landon Gradwohl, Holter Sand
8:40: Tyler Price, Trey Kelley, Troy Amsden
8:50: Dylan Ahlgren, Logan Warren, Ezra Epperly
9 a.m.: Connor Mora, Kade Ewalt, Jarek Shepherd, Alex Adolph
9:10: Ryan Adolph, Cameron Kahle, Alex Schriver, Blake Loberg
9:20: Ryan Harvey, Gabe Witham, Will Salonen, Paul O'Neil
9:30: Nick Pasquarello, Jack Thorsen, Tucker Pietrykowski, Cody Brunner
9:40: Kaven Noctor, Blake Finn, Brady Cady, J.R. Small
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.