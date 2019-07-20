MSGA Women's Amateur & Senior Amateur

at The Briarwood, Billings

Final results

Par 74

Amateur Division

Eryn Ellis, Billings, 71-67-79-217

Coral Schulz, Whitefish, 73-74-78-225

Tricia Joyce, Butte, 73-80-75-228

Delaney Elliott, Bozeman, 75-76-77-228

Morgan O'Neil, Laurel, 81-74-77-232

Teigan Avery, Kalispell, 77-77-79-233

Carrie Carpenter, Billings, 76-76-84-236

Kameryn Basye, Bozeman, 74-85-78-237

Katy Peterson, Glendive, 78-75-84-237 

Annika Danenhauer, Bozeman, 76-77-85-238

Tierney Messmer, Sidney, 79-81-79-239

Kinsey Irvin, Lewistown, 83-81-77-241

Renae Heisler, Great Falls, 80-81-89-250

Emily Garden, Lolo, 83-94-78-255

Susan Haskins, Bozeman, 84-88-85-257

Victoria Konitz, Billings, 82-90-85-257

Tanna Campbell, Butte, 84-84-92-260

Bella Johnson, Billings, 89-87-89-265

Kaelyn Volk, Sidney, 84-85-99-268

Mariah Cleveland, Billings, 88-91-94-273

Haylee Adams, Billings, 89-91-100-280

Andrea Tucker, Helena, 91-89-100-280

Hannah Adams, Billings, 100-93-99-292

Reyla Williams, Clancy, 96-98-102-296

Kandi Boyer, Huntley, 106-96-103-305

Sarah Halferty, Helena, 99-107-104-310

Kris Warren, Great Falls, 115-105-121-341

Senior Division

Susan Court, Helena, 82-87-86-255

Lisa Forsberg, Billings, 84-87-93-264

Jo Smith, Missoula, 90-85-89-264

Bobbie Lacklen, Libby, 90-91-85-266

Carol Key, Lolo, 87-91-89-267

Helene Michael, Seeley Lake, 96-90-84-270

Julie Embleton, Hamilton, 90-91-90-271

Carol Van Valkenburg, Missoula, 97-92-87-276

Madeline Clegg, Deer Lodge, 92-92-92-276

Sue Matson, Laurel, 99-92-91-282

Marcia Reimers, Missoula, 92-100-91-283

Laura Wilson, Billings, 89-101-94-284

Louise Cholette-Haley, Polson, 93-95-96-284

Mary Bryson, Montana City, 103-94-92-289

Nancy Berg, Bozeman, 99-92-98-289

Gay Elliott, Bozeman, 98-93-100-291

Julia Jones, Missoula, 104-95-96-295

Laura Turner, Bozeman, 98-98-100-296

Kandi Davis, Belgrade, 104-94-99-297

Susan Mitchell, Helena, 104-94-99-297

Kate Joyce, Missoula, 103-100-98-301

Shellie Babinecz, Great Falls, 98-102-101-301

Ruth Fenn, Libby, 96-104-102-302

Jennie Waggoner, Billings, 105-95-103-303

Alde Feskanin, Ennis, 108-97-106-311

Julie Mariani, Havre, 103-106-103-312

Jeri Heard, Billings, 108-108--101-317

Teresa Brown, Havre, 105-102-110-317

Pam Alfred, Great Falls, 107-99-111-317

Shelly Hayler, Missoula, 108-104-108-320

Pier Brewer, Billings, 112-97-112-321

Kaye Pallante, Missoula, 109-102-110-321

Kristin Hetzer, Whitefish, 111-103-108-322

Patty Cooper, Billings, 111-100-111-322

Tracy Paine, Bozeman, 101-108-115-324

Loree Dark, Missoula, 111-106-107-324

M. Weisenburger, Stevensville, 109-105-110-324

Pam Kaufman, Billings, 109-105-113-327

Nancy Metzger, Laurel, 125-96-108-329

Patti Nault, Havre, 103-111-115-329

Jami McNea, Billings, 108-112-111-331

Susie Kemmis, Billings, 109-113-109-331

June Briceno, Clancy, 109-103-123-335

Traci Hirsch, Billings, 113-110-113-336

Judy Hovan, Ennis, 114-113-112-339

Carol Culp, Havre, 106-109-125-340

Kathy Hutchinson, Ennis, 111-114-212-346

Nancy DiMeola, Ennis, 118-114-118-350

Victoria Enger, Bozeman, 118-111-122-351

Melony Eriksen, Billings, 110-121-127-358

Elvira Wilcox, Billings, 115-122-122-359

Sandi Nave, Billings, 117-122-120-359

Sue Schelle, Billings, 110-129-123-362

Karen Rice, Ennis, 125-122-122-369

Rhonda Maun, Missoula, 124-126-120-370

Jill Quade, Billings, 139-112-122-373

Marilyn Jean Mills, Billings, 131-125-122-378

Virginia Olson, Judith Gap, 119-127-142-388

Linda Jacobson, Billings, 136-134-130-400

Linda Frantz, Ennis, 134-139-128-401

Marcia Hafner, Laurel, 122-128-WD-WD

Linda Clawson, Billings, 111-112-DQ-DQ

Linda Weidler, Billings, 117-109-WD-WD

Mary West, Great Falls, 126-WD-WD-WD

 

