MSGA Women's Amateur & Senior Amateur
at The Briarwood, Billings
Final results
Par 74
Amateur Division
Eryn Ellis, Billings, 71-67-79-217
Coral Schulz, Whitefish, 73-74-78-225
Tricia Joyce, Butte, 73-80-75-228
Delaney Elliott, Bozeman, 75-76-77-228
Morgan O'Neil, Laurel, 81-74-77-232
Teigan Avery, Kalispell, 77-77-79-233
Carrie Carpenter, Billings, 76-76-84-236
Kameryn Basye, Bozeman, 74-85-78-237
Katy Peterson, Glendive, 78-75-84-237
Annika Danenhauer, Bozeman, 76-77-85-238
Tierney Messmer, Sidney, 79-81-79-239
Kinsey Irvin, Lewistown, 83-81-77-241
Renae Heisler, Great Falls, 80-81-89-250
Emily Garden, Lolo, 83-94-78-255
Susan Haskins, Bozeman, 84-88-85-257
Victoria Konitz, Billings, 82-90-85-257
Tanna Campbell, Butte, 84-84-92-260
Bella Johnson, Billings, 89-87-89-265
Kaelyn Volk, Sidney, 84-85-99-268
Mariah Cleveland, Billings, 88-91-94-273
Haylee Adams, Billings, 89-91-100-280
Andrea Tucker, Helena, 91-89-100-280
Hannah Adams, Billings, 100-93-99-292
Reyla Williams, Clancy, 96-98-102-296
Kandi Boyer, Huntley, 106-96-103-305
Sarah Halferty, Helena, 99-107-104-310
Kris Warren, Great Falls, 115-105-121-341
Senior Division
Susan Court, Helena, 82-87-86-255
Lisa Forsberg, Billings, 84-87-93-264
Jo Smith, Missoula, 90-85-89-264
Bobbie Lacklen, Libby, 90-91-85-266
Carol Key, Lolo, 87-91-89-267
Helene Michael, Seeley Lake, 96-90-84-270
Julie Embleton, Hamilton, 90-91-90-271
Carol Van Valkenburg, Missoula, 97-92-87-276
Madeline Clegg, Deer Lodge, 92-92-92-276
Sue Matson, Laurel, 99-92-91-282
Marcia Reimers, Missoula, 92-100-91-283
Laura Wilson, Billings, 89-101-94-284
Louise Cholette-Haley, Polson, 93-95-96-284
Mary Bryson, Montana City, 103-94-92-289
Nancy Berg, Bozeman, 99-92-98-289
Gay Elliott, Bozeman, 98-93-100-291
Julia Jones, Missoula, 104-95-96-295
Laura Turner, Bozeman, 98-98-100-296
Kandi Davis, Belgrade, 104-94-99-297
Susan Mitchell, Helena, 104-94-99-297
Kate Joyce, Missoula, 103-100-98-301
Shellie Babinecz, Great Falls, 98-102-101-301
Ruth Fenn, Libby, 96-104-102-302
Jennie Waggoner, Billings, 105-95-103-303
Alde Feskanin, Ennis, 108-97-106-311
Julie Mariani, Havre, 103-106-103-312
Jeri Heard, Billings, 108-108--101-317
Teresa Brown, Havre, 105-102-110-317
Pam Alfred, Great Falls, 107-99-111-317
Shelly Hayler, Missoula, 108-104-108-320
Pier Brewer, Billings, 112-97-112-321
Kaye Pallante, Missoula, 109-102-110-321
Kristin Hetzer, Whitefish, 111-103-108-322
Patty Cooper, Billings, 111-100-111-322
Tracy Paine, Bozeman, 101-108-115-324
Loree Dark, Missoula, 111-106-107-324
M. Weisenburger, Stevensville, 109-105-110-324
Pam Kaufman, Billings, 109-105-113-327
Nancy Metzger, Laurel, 125-96-108-329
Patti Nault, Havre, 103-111-115-329
Jami McNea, Billings, 108-112-111-331
Susie Kemmis, Billings, 109-113-109-331
June Briceno, Clancy, 109-103-123-335
Traci Hirsch, Billings, 113-110-113-336
Judy Hovan, Ennis, 114-113-112-339
Carol Culp, Havre, 106-109-125-340
Kathy Hutchinson, Ennis, 111-114-212-346
Nancy DiMeola, Ennis, 118-114-118-350
Victoria Enger, Bozeman, 118-111-122-351
Melony Eriksen, Billings, 110-121-127-358
Elvira Wilcox, Billings, 115-122-122-359
Sandi Nave, Billings, 117-122-120-359
Sue Schelle, Billings, 110-129-123-362
Karen Rice, Ennis, 125-122-122-369
Rhonda Maun, Missoula, 124-126-120-370
Jill Quade, Billings, 139-112-122-373
Marilyn Jean Mills, Billings, 131-125-122-378
Virginia Olson, Judith Gap, 119-127-142-388
Linda Jacobson, Billings, 136-134-130-400
Linda Frantz, Ennis, 134-139-128-401
Marcia Hafner, Laurel, 122-128-WD-WD
Linda Clawson, Billings, 111-112-DQ-DQ
Linda Weidler, Billings, 117-109-WD-WD
Mary West, Great Falls, 126-WD-WD-WD
